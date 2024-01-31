WATCH: The best and gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in January 2024

Image Credit: ‘I Love You More,’ Dark Star Pictures

Folks, we don’t mean to alarm you, but we are somehow already a full month into 2024. Don’t ask us where the time went—we couldn’t tell you—we’ve spent most of the month catching up on this year’s Oscar-nominated movies, while also getting ahead of the curve at another very gay Sundance Film Festival.

On top of all that, there were plenty of exciting new trailers for LGBTQ+ films and television series arriving in the months ahead. January brought fresh looks at a juicy new season of Feud, a slasher-comedy for the gays, not one but two series about the lives of game-changing fashion designers, and starry new adaptations of both a beloved anime and a rollicking action comedy from the ’80s. To name a few!

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout January with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Cristóbal Balenciaga

You know the name. The work of famed Spanish fashion designer Cristóbal Balenciaga is downright iconic, and now his story gets the biopic treatment he’s always deserved—in miniseries form—tracing his trajectory from mold-breaker dressing the Spanish elite to underdog of the exploding Parisian fashion scene in the ’50s and ’60s. The appropriately gorgeous looking series also appears to make room for the designer’s gay love affairs, so we’re just relieved another LGBTQ+ history maker isn’t having their story straight-washed for the masses.

Now streaming on Disney+

Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans

At long last, Feud returns! The Ryan Murphy-created anthology series is back, this time focusing on the gossip-fueled rivalry between “infamous” author Truman Capote and his many socialite frenemies, a.k.a. “The Swans,” a.k.a. “the original real housewives of New York City.” Acclaimed director Gus Van Sent helms a numnber of the episodes, and he brought along a gaggle of icons to round out the cast, including Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Chloë Sevigny, Molly Ringwald, and The White Lotus‘ Tom Hollander.

Premiering on FX on January 31, then streaming on Hulu the next day.

Departing Seniors

The clock ticking on his senior year, bullied queer teen Javier (Ignacio Diaz-Silverio) is just ready to graduate and get on with his life. But after an incident grants him the mysterious power to see glimpses of other people’s pasts and future, he realizes it might be the only way to stop a masked murderer from picking off his classmates, one by one. An indie horror-comedy with a wicked sense of humor and a love of pop culture references, Departing Seniors sounds like the kind of queer slasher we’ve been waiting for.

In select theaters and available on VOD beginning February 2.

I Love You More

For the past year, shy Kosovar teen Ben (Don Shala) has been in a romantic entanglement with someone named Leo, but it’s a relationship that, thus far, has only existed in secret—and online. Unexpectedly, Ben’s family learns they’ve won the “green card lottery” and will be able to move to America to start a new life for themselves, but our lovesick protagonist can’t bear to leave without finally meeting his internet boyfriend in person. The feature debut of Erblin Nushi, I Love You More is an all-too-rare LGBTQ+ story from Kosovo.

In select theaters on February 9, then available on VOD beginning February 13.

The New Look

Trend alert! Hot on the runway-ready heels of Cristóbal Balenciaga, Apple’s got a fashionable biopic miniseries all their own, focused on the industry-shifting talents of famed designed Christian Dior, played by The Dark Knight Risesstar Ben Mendelsohn. The series will trace his rise to international acclaim in the wake of WWII, and is set to feature many of his collaborators and contemporaries in supporting roles, from Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), to Lucien Lelong (John Malkovich), to—yup!—Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes).

Coming to AppleTV+ on February 14.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender was a beloved crossover anime hit, but M. Night Shyamalan’s 2010 big screen adaptation is better off forgotten. Now, Netflix is trying their hand at the epic story with this live-action television version, about one young hero’s quest to bring peace to the warring factions of people who can “bend” and control Earth’s elements. Netflix has a leg up with a much more thoughtful, culture-appropriate take on casting—plus the brilliant idea to feature Daniel Dae Kim as the big bad “zaddy” Fire Lord Ozai.

Premiering February 22 on Netflix.

Road House

SHIRTLESS JAKE GYLLENHAAL. Now that we have your attention: ’89 action flick Road House was a bit fo a dud upon its initial release—especially for white-hot star Patrick Swayze, but it’s become a major cult favorite over the years. Now, it’s getting a contemporary spin from Edge Of Tomorrow director Doug Liman, with a wise-cracking, ab-bearing Gyllenhaal taking over the lead role as bouncer hired at a rough-and-tumble bar in the Florida Keys. And his eclectic supporting cast includes none other than out It Boy Lukas Gage!

Headed to Amazon Prime Video on March 21.