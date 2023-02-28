WATCH: The best LGBTQ+ film and TV trailers that dropped in February 2023

February may be the shortest month of the year, but apparently there was still plenty of time to drop some fire new trailer for LGBTQ+ movies and TV shows.

Throughout the month, we saw new previews for all sorts of exciting, up-and-coming, queer entertainment—everything from wacky whodunits to drag queen revenge thrillers to a new docuseries that dares to show us what life is really like for queer Onlyfans creators.

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout February, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

The Male Gaze: Shadows On Skin

The long-running gay anthology, The Male Gaze, returns with Shadows On Skin, a scintillating collection of shorts all about “the marks that can be left when skin touches skin.” This time around, the shorts take all all across the globe, from a swimming pool in Brazil to the back seat of a car in Germany.

Now available to stream via Amazon Prime Video and Vimeo on Demand

Pacifiction

Queer auteur filmmaker Albert Serra transports audiences to the tropical island of Tahiti, where a French diplomat follows some bread crumbs leading to a conspiracy bigger than he could’ve imagined. It’s like The White Lotus but artsier and even more aware of the threat of white privilege.

Now playing in select theaters across the country—check here for more details.

Click Boys

They’re so much more than the guys on your screen—they’re the Click Boys, the stars of the new docuseries all about the high and lows of queer adult performers who make a living on OnlyFans. “Erotic artist” Ty Mitchell, silver daddy Lance Charger, and more will show you a whole new side of themselves.

Episode 1 premiered February 27 on WOW Presents Plus, with new episodes dropping every Monday.

The Way Out

After the death of his father, a young man takes on a mysterious new roommate, and the two develop a strange psychosexual relationship in this twisty gay horror-thriller. And, would you believe the whole thing was directed by convicted felon and Barry’s Bootcamp founder Barry Jay? It’s true!

Now streaming for free on Tubi (with ads), and available on digital/VOD via AppleTV.

Wreck

The Brits sure know how to have a bloody good time. Case in point: The series Wreck, a gory slasher-mystery set on a cruise liner with a wicked sense of humor and a boat-load of queer characters. After premiering on the BBC last fall, this addictive romp is finally making its way across the pond.

The entire season begins streaming in the U.S. on Hulu beginning March 1.

Punch

Teenaged boxer Jim is primed to break into the big leagues—at least, that’s what his demanding father (and trainer) wants from him, who’s battling some demons of his own. But Jim starts to see things differently when he grows close to a gay Māori boy named Whetu, who’s been the subject of bullying his whole life.

Opening in select theaters and hitting VOD/digital platforms on March 10.

Drifter

Moritz moves to Berlin with his partner, only to be dumped shortly after settling in. But he decides to stick it out in this new city, immersing himself in its historic queer culture, and beginning an odyssey of sex, drugs, and self-discovery. Director Hannes Hirsch describes the film as a “personal love letter to Berlin’s queer scene.”

Drifter is set to close out the BFI Flare film festival on March 23, with further release plans TBA.

Femme

Femme is a sleek noir thriller dressed up in heels and a lace front, telling the gripping story of Jules who quits drag after a violent assault. Later, when Jules encounters his attacker in the bathhouse, he realizes three things: The guy’s deeply closeted, he doesn’t recognize Jules out of drag, and it’s time to plot some revenge.

After premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival, wider release details are yet to come.