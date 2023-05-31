WATCH: The best LGBTQ+ movie trailers that dropped in May 2023

Image Credit: ‘Will-O’-The-Wisp,’ Strand Releasing

Pride is just around the corner, which is probably why May was a hot month for gay movie and TV trailers that have us even more excited about the weeks ahead.

Throughout May, we saw new previews for all sorts of up-and-coming queer entertainment—everything from queer indie comedies to a sexy doc looking back at adult films of the ’70s to Project Runway‘s star-filled return to *checks notes* a magical homoerotic musical set at a fire station? Bring it on!

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled this rundown the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout May, with reminders of when and where you can watch. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Will-O’-The-Wisp

Inspired by those homoerotic firefighter calendars (you know what we’re talking about), Will-O’-The-Wisp is a fairytale unlike any other. Existing in a magical, queer, and sexually charged world all its own, the film follows a young prince who loves the earth so much that he decides to become a fireman to help protect it, and winds up falling for his handsome instructor. Oh, and also it’s a musical? Sounds wild—we’re in!

Now playing in select theaters—more details available via Strand Releasing.

With Love, Season 2

Created by One Day At A Time‘s Gloria Calderón Kellett, this charming rom-com series’ return means we get to spend more time with the lovable Diaz siblings: Lily (Shadowhunters‘ Emeraude Toubia), who finds herself caught between two men, her brother Jorge (Hacks and Ugly Betty‘s Mark Indelicato), whose relationship with Henry (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vincent Rodriguez III) is experiencing some growing pains.

Streaming June 2 via Prime Video.

The Neighbor

In this harrowing Italian drama, young gay couple Luca and Riki routinely faces threats from a group of neighborhood neo-Nazis, debating whether it’s worth moving away from a home they otherwise love so much. But, one day, the gang beats Luca within an inch of his life, and he falls into a coma, leaving Riki feeling guilty and having to deal with their families, who aren’t quite as accepting of the relationship as they’ve let on.

In select theaters June 2; available via digital/DVD on June 6.

Swiping America

Described as a “rom-doc,” Swiping America takes four singles on a journey across the country, using dating apps to find them compatible dates in each new city, building friendships and leaning on one another along the way. This inclusive series features two queer bachelors: Ash, who is on her own journey of gender exploration, and the hunky Kris, who jokes his social media presence is “a little bit more confident” than he is IRL.

Begins streaming June 15 on Max (formerly HBO Max).

Project Runway, Season 20

After a long break, Project Runway returns for its 20th season, bigger than ever, with Bravo’s first “all stars” iteration of the beloved fashion design reality competition series. Fan favorites and fierce competitors from the previous 19 season—many of whom are queer—return to “make it work,” with icon Christian Siriano serving as a mentor, and Nina Garcia, journalist Elaine Welteroth, and designer Brandon Maxwell as judges.

Premieres June 15 on Bravo, with next-day streaming available on Peacock.

Ask Any Buddy

A companion piece to her podcast and Instagram account of the same name, queer fringe film historian Elizabeth Purchell dives into her archives for this nostalgic documentary that takes a look back at queer life in the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, specifically through the lens of erotic films from the era. The result is a sexy and fascinating look at what turned people on at a time of both queer and sexual liberation.

Screening June 20 in San Francisco at the Frameline Film Festival.

Theater Camp

Fiancés Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are among the co-writers and stars of this comedy set at a theater camp heavily inspired by Stagedoor Manor. When the camp’s owner (Amy Sedaris) falls into a coma, her tech bro son (American Vandal‘s Jimmy Tatro) has to team up with the eccentric counselors to keep things from falling into financial ruin. Nathan Lee Graham, Patti Harrison, Ayo Edebiri, and and Shiva Baby‘s Molly Gordon also star.

In theaters everywhere July 14.

Problemista

We’re still sad Los Espookys was cancelled, but thankfully rising queer comedy star Julio Torres is bringing a similar sense of humor and magical realism to his first feature film, Problemista. He stars as Alejandro, an aspiring toy designer in NYC whose work visa is going to expire in a month. He best chance of getting sponsored? The finicky and odd artist, Elizabeth (Tilda Swinton) he’s been freelancing for.

In select theaters August 4.