Wayne Brady clarifies the biggest misconception since coming out as pansexual: “Let me set you straight”

I had to do research and find out.



I think the biggest misconception — and I even make a joke about it onstage tonight — is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual. It’s like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.



What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless. So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re non-binary, trans, I don’t care.



It’s the person. Which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving. So, I win.



Wayne Brady talking to People about the confusion surrounding his pansexual identity since coming out last August.