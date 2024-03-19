in quotes

Wayne Brady clarifies the biggest misconception since coming out as pansexual: “Let me set you straight”

By · 8 comments
Wayne Brady

I had to do research and find out.

I think the biggest misconception — and I even make a joke about it onstage tonight — is that people think that you’re an indecisive bisexual. It’s like, no, no, no, no, no. Let me set you straight.

What the definition basically boils down to is, regardless of gender, regardless. So that means that I am happily free to fall in love with anybody here. If you’re gay, if you’re straight, if you’re non-binary, trans, I don’t care. 

It’s the person. Which in my mind is the ultimate in acceptance and loving. So, I win.

Wayne Brady talking to People about the confusion surrounding his pansexual identity since coming out last August.

Related:

After coming out as pansexual, Wayne Brady is ready to play his next role: His true self

The superstar actor and comedian came out as pansexual earlier this year.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated