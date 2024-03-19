Wayne Brady clarifies the biggest misconception since coming out as pansexual: “Let me set you straight”

How about we take this to the next level?
8 Comments
ShaverC
Ok, so he’s bisexual, just what people claim he is.
Kangol2
You still don’t get it.
ShaverC
Oh I get it. You don’t seem to.
inbama
They always make bisexuality sound hipper than simply gay or straight and yet even HRC reports:
“According to the Bisexual Resource Center (BRC), approximately 40 percent of bisexual people have considered or attempted suicide, compared to just over a quarter of gay men and lesbians.
Donston
On a person by person basis, people who fit into the bi/pan spectrum or have contended with gender/sexual fluidity do tend to contend with more mental health struggles than folks who are inherently homosexual and “gay” throughout their lives. That’s not really anything to hype up or shame people over though. I’m guessing it’s because people who contend with fluidity and/or are in the bi/pan spectrum are a bit more likely to have experienced childhood traumas. The issue I have with the “queer conversation” is that the leaning on identities and cliches (like Wayne is clearly doing) doesn’t force people to do the hard work and force us to have the tough conversations. But it does sometimes make it easier for people to gain self-acceptance and some form of self-understanding. So, you really need to not hate.
Kangol2
I’m glad he’s not letting people’s ignorance limit him. He’s attracted to people of whatever gender or sexuality. That is not bisexuality. Most (cis) bisexuals I know are not attracted to 1) trans or 2) nonbinary people. He is. Good for him. Do you, Wayne!
Mr.Gavin Elster
I guess Brady is the 21st century Monty Hall, minus the genuine charm?
Donston
I’m in the pan spectrum. But it doesn’t really matter to me if I’m referred to as “bi”. I don’t even really mind “gay” as long as the person who calls me that understands that I’m not inherently homosexual. Being in the bi/pan spectrum also doesn’t mean that you can “fall in love” with anyone. It doesn’t mean that you don’t currently have preferences depending on if you have or is currently experiencing fluidity. And it doesn’t mean that you’re willing to seriously invest romantically and emotionally into any type of person. It doesn’t mean any of that. The pan/bi spectrum is wide and varied as hell. And damn near half of the population in it. So, his explanation is kinda one-note. All of this is partially why I focus more on sexual dimensions, paraphiliacs, mental health, the gender, sexual, romantic, emotion, commitment spectrum rather than hyper-focus on identities.
Honestly, Wayne sounds like someone who read a couple of queer articles and spoke to a few queer presenting white women and is now just spouting cliches. That’s often the signs of an inherently queer man trying to find himself and his self-confidence and understanding of his own queerness and struggles and psychology. But good luck to Wayne and his journey.