Wayne Brady opens up about all the exciting possibilities in his dating life since coming out as pansexual

Wayne Brady is living his best pansexual life!

The Let’s Make a Deal host publicly disclosed his pansexuality last month and is now opening up about all the exciting new possibilities in his romantic life.

In a new interview, Brady described how the freedom to finally being able to be himself can only positively affect his future relationships.

“I think that’s the piece that was missing, that I couldn’t verbalize, ’cause I couldn’t lock on to it. I always felt this much dishonest, and if I was being dishonest, then there’s no way to truly give yourself 100 percent,” the 51-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.

“Now I feel differently about that ’cause I went, ‘Oh, well now you know. So if you were to be involved with me, you know Wayne in totality.’ I’m not hiding anything now, so now I can approach you in a way that I never have.”

And while he has been married to women twice in the past, Brady disclosed how being pansexual now means he’s “able to love whomever I want no matter the vessel.”

“At the end of the day for me that just means that I am free to voice the option. Here’s the thing: it may never happen… I’m not saying that I am going to be in a relationship with another man,” the comedian said.

“I’m saying it is very possible for me to be attracted to the man because of the person. I can be attracted to this beautiful woman because of the person. But then again, that may be a non-binary person that might go, ‘Oh, I’m attracted to you. I’m attracted to this trans person.'”

Despite living his truth, Brady wants to keep working on himself before getting back out on the field.

“I would not inflict me on somebody,” he quipped. “The best thing that I could do for myself right now and to do for someone else is to not be in a relationship, is to just breathe.”

He added: “I want to continue to go to therapy, so that when I am ready to either pursue or be pursued, whomever that may be, my aim is to be my best self.”

Seven weeks ago, Brady first addressed his sexuality by telling People, “I’m pansexual,” before adding, “bisexual–with an open mind.”

He elaborated on the internal struggle he felt his entire life and how homophobia kept him from being able to live authentically.

“Let’s be really honest: I’ve also been attracted to certain men in my life, but I’ve always pushed that aside because of how I was raised, and because I live in today’s world, and it’s scary as sh*t,” the Whose Line Is It Anyway star noted.

Brady’s personal announcement also had the full support of his ex-wife Mandie Taketa, 47, and their daughter, Maile, 20. The entire family joined in to celebrate Brady’s newfound freedom by filming a musical TikTok video set to Celine Dion’s 1996 hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.”

Brady will continue to use his musical skills as he’s been tapped to play the titular in the Broadway revival of The Wiz. The show will launch previews on March 29, 2024, before officially opening on April 17 at the Marquis Theatre.

And if anyone thinks Brady’s revelation about his personal life will affect his hosting gig on Let’s Make a Deal, think again.

“Me coming out and saying that I may identify as pansexual still doesn’t stop me from being the dopest host on TV and doing what I do. Still doesn’t stop me from being amazing at my job,” he told ET.

“In fact, if anything, I feel even better, because I’m lighter.”