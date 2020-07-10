The Weekend Binge: A strange and steamy sci-fi journey

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Underrated: Sense8

Netflix unleashed this cult series back in 2015, the brainchild of trans filmmakers Lily & Lana Wachowski, along with Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski. A rocky production schedule doomed the show (which was slated to run an already-plotted 5 season arc) to only two seasons. Fortunately, fan outcry allowed Lana & Straczynski to return for a special wrap-up film.

Sense8 is a show made for the internet age. Around the world, a “cluster” of eight strangers begins to share each other’s thoughts, feelings and abilities without ever meeting. What first begins as a novelty soon turns dire, as the group comes into contact with other sensates who can monitor and read their thoughts. The eight also learns of a ruthless scientist–a sensate himself–called Whispers who wants to destroy every other sensate on Earth.

Calling Sense8 unusual understates the already obvious. As a show designed to be binged, some viewers might find the pace of the show and its sprawling cast of characters hard to keep up with. For those that can get on board, a rewarding mix of drama, mystery and action awaits, not to mention some terrific queer storylines involving the transgender Nomi (Jamie Clayton) and the closeted actor Leto (Miguel Ángel Silvestre). Scenes of the sensates making love–yes, all eight of them at once, fully nude–also keep things charged. Unusual, innovative and ultra-explicit, Sense8 is one of the best sci-fi shows of the past decade…and one of the queerest, too.

Streams on Netflix.