the imitation game

We’re guessing Kylie Minogue will want to have a word with Boy George after he ripped off her artwork

By
Boy George and Kylie Minogue
Boy George and Kylie Minogue (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boy George, 62, dropped a new track this week entitled ‘Religion’. However, online, few people were talking about the actual music. Instead, some people raised an eyebrow at the track’s artwork.

Many thought it looked somewhat similar to the cover artwork for Kylie Minogue’s 2023 album, Tension. Even down to the fonts.

That album, of course, included Ms. Minogue’s global hit single, “Padam Padam.”

They say that imitation is the highest form of flattery, so maybe George was doffing his cap to Kylie’s big comeback?

Or maybe he typed “big gay icon’s return” into some AI software and that’s what it spat out?

Who knows? Either way, some Kylie fans were unimpressed.

George was quick to wade in, suggesting that perhaps he knew exactly what he was doing in terms of generating publicity.

In another tweet, responding to someone asking about the similarity between the covers, George quipped, “I’m recycling everything. It’s all the rage. Even fashion is catching on?”

This didn’t satisfy some people, with one shooting back, “Recycling? Baby this is cloning.”

To be honest, the social media chatter drove us to check out the song, so perhaps it was all some cunning marketing stunt.

Kylie Minogue is continuing to enjoy her career boost following the success of “Padam Padam.” On Sunday, she performed the track live at People’s Choice Awards. This followed her receiving a Grammy Award for the track.

Besides his new song, Boy George is also busy. The British singer is currently performing on Broadway in the hit musical, Moulin Rouge. He plays the role of the impresario until May 12.

Related:

A gay ’80s icon returns to Broadway, Michael Urie’s encore in turquoise tights & that time Carol Channing fell offstage

It was a wild week on Broadway and beyond with surprise appearances, casting announcements, and unforeseen closings. But the biggest burning question: Who should play Dolly Parton?

Troye, Kylie & Bey: The 10 best (and gayest) moments in music this year

Troye, Kylie & Bey: The 10 best (and gayest) moments in music this year

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated