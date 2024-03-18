Why this homoerotic classic about sweaty sailors is stirring up controversy 40 years later

Image Credit: ‘Querelle,’ The Criterion Collection

Cinephiles are known to get excitable every time The Criterion Collection—the taste-making film distributor—announces a new batch of films is joining its esteemed library.

But we don’t think we’ve ever seen a reaction as loud, as fervent, or as outright thirsty as we have to the announcement that 1982 French-German classic Querelle would be joining Criterion’s ranks this June.

Directed by influential, queer West German filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder and adapted from Jean Genet’s controversial 1947 novel, Querelle is the story of the eponymous sailor (bisexual actor Brad Davis, who had been in the Oscar-winning Chariots Of Fire the year prior), a man so devastatingly sexy that, when he arrives in the French seaport known as Brest, the entire town descends into a swirl of lust and jealousy.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

Impressionistic and deeply erotic (there’s a reason why so much of the architecture in Brest looks incredibly phallic!), Querelle wasn’t entirely understood at the time of its release. Not to mention, its overt embrace of queerness—often entangled with crime and violence—made it quite controversial in the ’80s.

But, four decades since its release, Querelle has become a cult favorite, regarded for its artful and uncompromising approach to queerness and gay male sensuality, in particular. Plus, the fact that Fassbinder died of an overdose at 37 prior to the film’s release only makes it more impactful, as the final feature from one of the most important names in global cinematic history.

All of that is to say, no one would claim that Querelle doesn’t deserve a spot among The Criterion Collection. However, what proved to be so controversial about the announcement was the fact that it came complete with striking new cover art that has raised more than a few eyebrows.

Here, have a look for yourself—take it all in:

Image Credit: Astra Zero | ‘Querelle,’ The Criterion Collection

Well, it’s not exactly subtle (not that we’re complaining!)

The Criterion cover art for the film puts Brad Davis’ strapping body front and center, his white tank top barely containing his fuzzy pectorals and those pants having a difficult time trying to keep that b*lge at bay.

What seems to have a certain subset of cinephiles up in arms in this particular 3D rendering of Querelle, one that beefs up the titular sailor to a Tom of Finland extreme and isn’t trying to hide the fact that it was digitally created—its gloss both a nod to a certain era of erotica and evoking the layer of sweat that covers every frame of Fassbinder’s film.

Its detractors seem to think it looks too much like the AI-generated “art” that’s taken over the internet of late:

The Criterion cover of QUERELLE is insane, Brad Davis looks like a Tom of Finland generated by AI pic.twitter.com/n8bjFSdDTK — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 15, 2024

I'm glad Querelle made it into the Criterion Collection but this cover is just hideous ? It looks like it's straight out of those cgi comics on myreadingmanga ? pic.twitter.com/EOHBOLzysc — Lollo ?? (@ThorTwinkle) March 15, 2024

But others claim those upset with the cover are missing the point. And, ultimately, if the Criterion art is inspiring discourse about an often forgotten entry in the history of the queer film canon, then isn’t that a good thing?

honestly somewhat touched that we still live in an age where "Querelle Criterion Collection cover" can generate so much discourse — Michael DeForge (@michael_deforge) March 16, 2024

Everybody saying the new QUERELLE Criterion cover looks AI-generated is so uncultured. What it DOES look like is computer generated imagefap porn comics circa 2011. That’s so CLEARLY the reference point pic.twitter.com/6n4QhbWfTA — Nea Ching (@TheGayChingy) March 15, 2024

The Criterion artwork for Querelle has some people upset (but they are upset by literally everything Criterion puts out lol) pic.twitter.com/3oqSyHnNxG — Andrew LaSane (@laptop_lasane) March 15, 2024

and even if the criterion art for querelle is bad the important thing is more people are discussing querelle — D??TE (@steelydante) March 18, 2024

For the record, we are firmly on team “The New Criterion Querelle Cover Rocks!,” especially after we found out it came from the artist Astra Zero, who we’ve previously featured on this very site.

Astra Zero has amassed quite a following on social media for his self-described “sexually charged, sci-fi, queer, gothic pop” art, which frequently eroticizes classic and fantastical male figures—everyone from Satan to Santa Claus to Adam (of Adam & Eve fame).

In a post on Instagram, the artist addressed the internet’s AI accusations, stating that there was no artificial intelligence used to create the Querelle piece, which was sculpted in 3D and then painted over with a software known as Procreate.

“If you look back in my portfolio I have been doing this style of art before Auto Generative AI even existed,” Astra Zero clarifies in his caption.

His fans clocked the Criterion Querelle cover as a work of Astra Zero’s almost immediately, and shared their excitement online:

omg @astrazero created the Criterion Collection cover for Querelle! pic.twitter.com/YFNZyCDv7Q — Wendell (@RhodeToLove) March 15, 2024

criterion got the guy who does horny gay edits of classical paintings and makes beefy bara 3D models of horror characters to do the querelle cover

pic.twitter.com/MNAt3QNa5h — derek 2 on the beach (@reindeereks) March 15, 2024

Like all Criterion covers, Astra Zero's beautiful Querelle artwork was created by a 100% human artist. No AI has been used in this, or any, Criterion design. We remain committed to the talent and creativity of the illustration community. https://t.co/S2pUXDAqRc — Eric Skillman (@EricSkillman) March 16, 2024

In addition to pre-ordering the new Querelle release, we’ll be eager to get our hands on a massive print of Astra Zero’s cover art to hang on our walls ASAP!

Querelle will be available via The Criterion Collection beginning June 11.