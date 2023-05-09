Will a homophobic radio interview cost this Hall of Fame basketball coach his $4.1 M salary?

University of West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is being excoriated for saying “f*gs” multiple times during a radio interview in response to a transphobic joke made by one of the show’s hosts.
On Monday, Huggins, a decorated Hall of Fame coach, did an impromptu interview with long-time Cincinnati broadcaster Bill Cunningham, who has an ugly history of making hateful remarks himself. At one point, the conversation turned to ripping Xavier University, a staunch basketball rival of the University of Cincinnati.
Each season, the two schools play in a rivalry game called the Crosstown Shootout. Huggins was recalling an incident in which Xavier fans threw rubber penises onto the floor (a cherished sports tradition), leading Cunningham to make the following remark.
“It was transgender night, wasn’t it?,” he asked.
Huggins took the bait and unfurled a string of homophobic insults directed towards Xavier fans.
“It was a Crosstown Shootout, yeah, no, what it was, was all those f*gs, those Catholic f*gs I think,” he said.
For good measure, he also contributed an anti-trans barb of his own.
“They were envious they didn’t have one,” he added.
As Outsports’ Cyd Zeigler says, the comments are the most homophobic we’ve heard from an athlete or sports figure since NBA great Tim Hardaway said he hates gay people in 2007.
Every year, there are multiple athletes and coaches who use homophobic taunts in social media posts or during conversation. Just over the last few months, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Thomas was fined for saying “no homo” in an interview, and NBA star Anthony Edwards used anti-gay language in a social media post.
But Huggins’ words weren’t a mere slip of the tongue. He used “f*gs” twice and told a transphobic joke.
The closest recent comparison to Huggins is probably sports broadcaster Thom Brenneman, who was pulled mid-game after a hot mic caught him calling a city “one of the f*g capitals of the world.” Remember that?
Then there was the time former NFL coach Jon Gruden called commissioner Roger Goodell a “f*ggot” in an email, and was promptly fired by his team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
It remains to be seen whether 69-year-old Huggins, who reportedly earns an annual salary of $4.1 million, faces discipline. On Monday, he released a statement, which said absolutely nothing. In fact, it didn’t even mention the LGBTQ+ community.
“I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended,” it read, in part. “I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”
West Virginia boasts a major athletic department with a wide range of corporate sponsors, including Toyota, Subway, Gatorade and UPS. As a Hall of Fame coach, it’s fair to say Huggins is the face of the school’s athletic department.
It’s incomprehensible that somebody with such a large profile would be so casually homophobic in 2023. Huggins was ripped on social media, by LGBTQ+ people and sports fans alike.
Bob Huggins has a long road ahead down the country roads— Brett Hoffman (@BrettHoffmanjr) May 8, 2023
Making matters worse, the hosts were beaming about Huggins when he hung up.
“Is he the best?!,” they exclaimed.
The casual use of homophobic slurs during that interview shows how anti-gay attitudes still persist in the sports world. A slew of out athletes and allies are changing the narrative. Unfortunately, toxic “locker room talk” remains pervasive.
At least nowadays, sports figures face real heat when express homophobic beliefs. Scroll down for more reactions to Huggins’ interview…
This is completely inappropriate what he said but the two hosts are no better for saying what a great guy. All 3 should be disciplined immediately. Do the right thing!!!— Tobias (@shortgame64) May 8, 2023
He spits out a few slurs and the hosts go “isn’t he the best”. Seems like a few terminations are in order.— Greg Faltin (@Greg_Faltin) May 8, 2023
15 Comments
PoetDaddy
Bob Huggins is a disgrace. He should not be allowed near a university or its students. He deserves everything his disgusting hatred has earned him. What a dinosaur! The absolute worst in sports.
seakayak904
Because of leaders like my Governor here in Florida and the crap they elected in Arkansas. Unfortunately it’s now way more acceptable to bash the LGBT community. I am afraid it’s going to get much worse very soon. We had come so far. It’s gone in a heartbeat just because people are to freaking lazy to vote.
Pietro D
“Catholic Fags”………. Tar and Feathering this disgusting pig would be too good for him!
Get rid of him and all those of his ilk! It is truly unbelievable how they spit their venom
right in our faces! The worst in humanity!
ShaverC
Who cares? He apologized, it’s done. I doubt most people commenting here even watch basketball.
Kangol2
He didn’t apologize, he spewed words, just like you. Of course you’re defending the homophobe!
KountKaunas
Cyd Zeigler is a DeSantis-supporting transphobe. You should not be linking to his work, and he is the last person to be calling out someone’s bigotry.
quantum
His connection to Peter Thiel was certainly a shock to me.
dwick
thank you
Kangol2
Cyd Zeigler is a right-wing gay man who has repeatedly supported anti-gay politicians but you see he sometimes gets upset when gay people overtly are attacked. The hypocrisy is whiplash-inducing. Maybe one day he’ll wake up, though I doubt it.
MSM
Of course he apologized. $4.1 M is alot to throw down the drain. Did he mean what he said in that apology? I surely doubt it. So speaking of drains, toss them both in one.
RoyM
Lose his job? Doubtful. It’s West Virginia. Most likely they’ll throw him a parade and give him a raise.
abfab
Fat pig.
correctio
weren’t you scolding people the other day for body-shaming sam smith? and here you are calling some nobody a fat pig. oh abflab, where are your principles?
Kangol2
“It’s incomprehensible that somebody with such a large profile would be so casually homophobic in 2023. Huggins was ripped on social media, by LGBTQ+ people and sports fans alike.”
Is it incomprehensible? This is what he really feels! It just came out, pun intended, unfiltered, from his homophobic and transphobic toilet bowl of a mouth. He’s a disgusting homophobe and clearly didn’t about risking a $4.1 million salary, just as the radio hosts didn’t find what he said offensive in the least. They’re all vomitacious!
Fahd
Let the outrage continue! There are many men and women of color – many of them gay- who could do a better job coaching WVU’s basketball team. Lame apology aside, he should retire or be encouraged to do so, and the corporate powers involved with WVU should be held to account if that doesn’t happen before the next academic year.