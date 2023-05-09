Will a homophobic radio interview cost this Hall of Fame basketball coach his $4.1 M salary?

University of West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is being excoriated for saying “f*gs” multiple times during a radio interview in response to a transphobic joke made by one of the show’s hosts.

On Monday, Huggins, a decorated Hall of Fame coach, did an impromptu interview with long-time Cincinnati broadcaster Bill Cunningham, who has an ugly history of making hateful remarks himself. At one point, the conversation turned to ripping Xavier University, a staunch basketball rival of the University of Cincinnati.

Each season, the two schools play in a rivalry game called the Crosstown Shootout. Huggins was recalling an incident in which Xavier fans threw rubber penises onto the floor (a cherished sports tradition), leading Cunningham to make the following remark.

“It was transgender night, wasn’t it?,” he asked.

Huggins took the bait and unfurled a string of homophobic insults directed towards Xavier fans.

“It was a Crosstown Shootout, yeah, no, what it was, was all those f*gs, those Catholic f*gs I think,” he said.

For good measure, he also contributed an anti-trans barb of his own.

“They were envious they didn’t have one,” he added.

?? Here’s the audio of Bob Huggins calling Xavier fans “Catholic f–s” during an appearance on Bill Cunningham’s WLW radio show in Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/JTftGx9rQE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 8, 2023

As Outsports’ Cyd Zeigler says, the comments are the most homophobic we’ve heard from an athlete or sports figure since NBA great Tim Hardaway said he hates gay people in 2007.

Every year, there are multiple athletes and coaches who use homophobic taunts in social media posts or during conversation. Just over the last few months, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Thomas was fined for saying “no homo” in an interview, and NBA star Anthony Edwards used anti-gay language in a social media post.

But Huggins’ words weren’t a mere slip of the tongue. He used “f*gs” twice and told a transphobic joke.

The closest recent comparison to Huggins is probably sports broadcaster Thom Brenneman, who was pulled mid-game after a hot mic caught him calling a city “one of the f*g capitals of the world.” Remember that?

Then there was the time former NFL coach Jon Gruden called commissioner Roger Goodell a “f*ggot” in an email, and was promptly fired by his team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

It remains to be seen whether 69-year-old Huggins, who reportedly earns an annual salary of $4.1 million, faces discipline. On Monday, he released a statement, which said absolutely nothing. In fact, it didn’t even mention the LGBTQ+ community.

“I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended,” it read, in part. “I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

Statement by WVU Athletics. pic.twitter.com/BGGAErDU22 — WVU Sports (@WVUSports) May 8, 2023

West Virginia boasts a major athletic department with a wide range of corporate sponsors, including Toyota, Subway, Gatorade and UPS. As a Hall of Fame coach, it’s fair to say Huggins is the face of the school’s athletic department.

It’s incomprehensible that somebody with such a large profile would be so casually homophobic in 2023. Huggins was ripped on social media, by LGBTQ+ people and sports fans alike.

Not even leaked audio. Bob Huggins was live on the air. Then the host’s reaction was “He’s the best ever!”. Imagine these dudes off the air. https://t.co/mJ9jEreLOU — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) May 8, 2023

This has got to be the first time in history someone managed to both discriminate against Christianity while simultaneously being homophobic in the same sentence. https://t.co/bsoDuOx47w — Hoya Apologist (@hoyabreakdown) May 8, 2023

BTW, how about the 2 radio hosts responding with "Isn't Bob Huggins the best?!" https://t.co/vkKBXLhDbL pic.twitter.com/LBeUJJhswL — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) May 8, 2023

Bob Huggins hasn’t coached at Cincinnati in 18 years and potentially just ended his career because Xavier still lives in his head rent free. What a sad sorry man — Noah Casper (@NoahCasper1) May 8, 2023

Bob Huggins has a long road ahead down the country roads — Brett Hoffman (@BrettHoffmanjr) May 8, 2023

Making matters worse, the hosts were beaming about Huggins when he hung up.

“Is he the best?!,” they exclaimed.

The casual use of homophobic slurs during that interview shows how anti-gay attitudes still persist in the sports world. A slew of out athletes and allies are changing the narrative. Unfortunately, toxic “locker room talk” remains pervasive.

At least nowadays, sports figures face real heat when express homophobic beliefs. Scroll down for more reactions to Huggins’ interview…

This is completely inappropriate what he said but the two hosts are no better for saying what a great guy. All 3 should be disciplined immediately. Do the right thing!!! — Tobias (@shortgame64) May 8, 2023

He spits out a few slurs and the hosts go “isn’t he the best”. Seems like a few terminations are in order. — Greg Faltin (@Greg_Faltin) May 8, 2023

He said it twice. On air. Vile. https://t.co/Sp9GuWFuoU — Tyler West (@tylerwwv) May 9, 2023

Words matter. When people ask why we need Pride Nights at sporting events, it's because of examples like this. Must continue to fight to show that sports are a welcoming space for everyone https://t.co/NRABUoZB02 — Marc VandeWettering (@MarcVW11) May 8, 2023

just quitting your job is so much easier than this https://t.co/78KyUzTebO — charles (“you look good” – andy reid) mcdonald (@FourVerts) May 8, 2023

WOW. And so ends a career. https://t.co/KjKnTuSvrj — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) May 8, 2023

40% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously consider suicide because of this backward nonsense.



I'm a Xavier graduate. I'm Catholic. I'm gay.



Hey @CoachHuggs, how about a meeting between you, me, and some other "Catholic fags"?



Do you have the courage?



513-348-4329 https://t.co/x1vDb8YCNG — Chris Seelbach (he/him) (@ChrisSeelbach) May 8, 2023

He needs to be fired yesterday.

The radio hosts didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory, either.

Just an overall disgusting moment. https://t.co/ODYhJKt3l0 — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) May 8, 2023

Another guy that shows his true colors. People don’t just suddenly use slurs, it’s common place and they get caught. The interviewer is no better making jokes about trans night. Both should be held accountable immediately. @outsports #BobHuggins https://t.co/2kcgiMLbkG — Anthony Nicodemo(he/him/his)??????? (@coachNicodemo) May 8, 2023