Will a homophobic radio interview cost this Hall of Fame basketball coach his $4.1 M salary?

15 comments
Bob Huggins in a black sport jacket and striped blue dress shirt.

University of West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins is being excoriated for saying “f*gs” multiple times during a radio interview in response to a transphobic joke made by one of the show’s hosts.

On Monday, Huggins, a decorated Hall of Fame coach, did an impromptu interview with long-time Cincinnati broadcaster Bill Cunningham, who has an ugly history of making hateful remarks himself. At one point, the conversation turned to ripping Xavier University, a staunch basketball rival of the University of Cincinnati.

Each season, the two schools play in a rivalry game called the Crosstown Shootout. Huggins was recalling an incident in which Xavier fans threw rubber penises onto the floor (a cherished sports tradition), leading Cunningham to make the following remark.

“It was transgender night, wasn’t it?,” he asked.

Huggins took the bait and unfurled a string of homophobic insults directed towards Xavier fans.

“It was a Crosstown Shootout, yeah, no, what it was, was all those f*gs, those Catholic f*gs I think,” he said.

For good measure, he also contributed an anti-trans barb of his own.

“They were envious they didn’t have one,” he added.

As Outsports’ Cyd Zeigler says, the comments are the most homophobic we’ve heard from an athlete or sports figure since NBA great Tim Hardaway said he hates gay people in 2007.

Every year, there are multiple athletes and coaches who use homophobic taunts in social media posts or during conversation. Just over the last few months, Brooklyn Nets forward Cam Thomas was fined for saying “no homo” in an interview, and NBA star Anthony Edwards used anti-gay language in a social media post.

But Huggins’ words weren’t a mere slip of the tongue. He used “f*gs” twice and told a transphobic joke.

The closest recent comparison to Huggins is probably sports broadcaster Thom Brenneman, who was pulled mid-game after a hot mic caught him calling a city “one of the f*g capitals of the world.” Remember that?

Then there was the time former NFL coach Jon Gruden called commissioner Roger Goodell a “f*ggot” in an email, and was promptly fired by his team, the Las Vegas Raiders.

It remains to be seen whether 69-year-old Huggins, who reportedly earns an annual salary of $4.1 million, faces discipline. On Monday, he released a statement, which said absolutely nothing. In fact, it didn’t even mention the LGBTQ+ community.

“I used a completely insensitive and abhorrent phrase that there is simply no excuse for — and I won’t try to make one here. I deeply apologize to the individuals I have offended,” it read, in part. “I am ashamed and embarrassed and heartbroken for those I have hurt. I must do better, and I will.”

West Virginia boasts a major athletic department with a wide range of corporate sponsors, including Toyota, Subway, Gatorade and UPS. As a Hall of Fame coach, it’s fair to say Huggins is the face of the school’s athletic department.

It’s incomprehensible that somebody with such a large profile would be so casually homophobic in 2023. Huggins was ripped on social media, by LGBTQ+ people and sports fans alike.

Making matters worse, the hosts were beaming about Huggins when he hung up.

“Is he the best?!,” they exclaimed.

The casual use of homophobic slurs during that interview shows how anti-gay attitudes still persist in the sports world. A slew of out athletes and allies are changing the narrative. Unfortunately, toxic “locker room talk” remains pervasive.

At least nowadays, sports figures face real heat when express homophobic beliefs. Scroll down for more reactions to Huggins’ interview…