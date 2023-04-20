Wow, Clarence Thomas might actually be in trouble as GOP support crumbles amid latest ethics scandal

It looks like Justice Clarence Thomas might have actually gone too far with his apparent ethics violations. Even Republicans are starting to publicly question whether the gay-hating 74-year-old could maybe perhaps just possibly be contributing to the reason why a growing number of Americans say they’ve lost trust in our institutions.

It was recently exposed that Thomas accepted thousands and thousands and thousands of dollars worth of luxury travel and hospitality, including rides on private jets and superyachts, plus other lavish gifts from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow.

And he did it all under the radar without telling anyone.

Thomas also failed to report that he sold three properties to Crow in Savannah, Georgia back in 2014. Oh, and he forgot to mention that Crow has been letting Thomas’ 94-year-old mother live on one of his properties rent-free for the last decade.

We can’t help but wonder: What else hasn’t Justice Thomas reported???

All of this, many Democrats say, is “a direct violation” of U.S. law and is only further eroding public trust in the Supreme Court. Amazingly, some Republicans actually seem to be agreeing with them. Sort of.

“I think we are moving dangerously close to a place where the public has lost faith and trust in the credibility of our governing institutions. They don’t trust the court, I don’t think what’s going on with Justice Thomas is helping anything,” Lisa Murkowski told reporters this week.

She added, “I think there have been some recent rulings that have rattled people and their confidence in the impartiality of our process that [judicial nominees] go through for confirmation. We’re losing–I don’t know–credibility in our systems.”

Ted Cruz concurred, although, in the same breath, he also accused Democrats of using Thomas’ improper behavior to lodge a “smear campaign” against the justice.

“I think the topic of judicial ethics is certainly an appropriate topic for the Judiciary Committee,” he said, adding “I don’t think that’s actually what Senate Democrats are interested in.”

Meanwhile, Susan Collins expressed her usual concern about the whole thing, saying that when she first heard Thomas had accepted such luxurious gifts from Crow, “my reaction was that I wondered what the judicial practices were in this area.”

“I know that personal hospitality is exempt and that he has known the Crow family for a long time, they’re personal friends, but that doesn’t usually extend to the use of airplanes to pick up someone to bring someone to a site,” she said.

The 1978 Ethics in Government Act is crystal clear about this. It states that all high-level government officials, including Supreme Court justices, must disclose things like transportation and travel, as well as real estate transactions other than the property used as their personal residence.

Thomas failed to do this.

Now that he’s been caught, Thomas reportedly plans to amend his financial disclosure documents to include the 2014 real estate transactions he made with Crow… nearly 10 years after the fact.

Dems are calling on Chief Justice John Roberts to investigate the matter as well as demanding tighter ethics codes for Supreme Court justices to prevent it from happening again in the future. Some are going as far as to call for Thomas to resign (never gonna happen), or be impeached (also highly unlikely), or be referred to the attorney general for potential ethics violations (keep dreaming, unfortunately).

Meanwhile, here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about the whole thing…

Clarence Thomas, a federal jurist, broke federal law by failing to disclose the sale of his home to a billionaire.



Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Homeland Security Committee member, has legitimized leaks that endanger homeland security.



Extreme MAGA Republicans ethics at their best. — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) April 14, 2023

BREAKING: We just filed a civil and criminal complaint against Clarence Thomas for his failure to disclose gifts from and property sales to Harlan Crow.



Nobody is above the law, not even a Supreme Court justice. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) April 14, 2023

If only there had been some clue that Clarence Thomas was unfit to serve on the Supreme Court………. pic.twitter.com/YsQyI8IHPh — MP Arizona??????????????????????? (@AzPetrich) April 14, 2023

Reminder: Clarence Thomas covered up over $685,000 that his wife Ginni received from the right-wing Heritage Foundation. In the space where he was legally required to write his spouse’s income, he wrote “none” instead.



He breaks the law while dictating the law to everyone else. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) April 19, 2023

Clarence Thomas: Sorry about my ineptitude filling out these forms. Fixed it! nbd.



Also Clarence Thomas: Too bad your lawyer was incompetent but you made a mistake filing your appeal so that death sentence is still good. Sorry! — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) April 17, 2023

Hey white people, this is the one time it's absolutely ok for you to demand a black guy lose his job and demand Clarence Thomas resign. — I Smoked A Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly (@BlackKnight10k) April 16, 2023

Hmmm….. Clarence Thomas is being allowed to amend his financials for the last 10 years.



Would the IRS extend me the same consideration? pic.twitter.com/u9zl29fYIG — Mark Stern (https://spoutible.com/mfstern) (@mfstern) April 17, 2023

How can you watch Clarence Thomas…



-Accept free trips from a GOP megadonor

-Report hundreds of thousands of dollars in income from a defunct real estate company

-Fail to recuse himself from cases with clear conflicts of interest



…and not think SCOTUS needs a code of ethics? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 19, 2023

I feel like the fact that Martha Stewart was sent to prison for far less than what Ginni and Clarence Thomas have done and are credibly accused of should be a bigger story. — Andrea Junker ? (@Strandjunker) April 16, 2023