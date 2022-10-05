Trump basically just asked Clarence Thomas for a bro job and it looks like it’s gonna happen

Well, the thing we all knew was going to happen eventually just happened.

Donald Trump asked SCOTUS to intervene in his ongoing battle with the Justice Department over the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago back in August.

The ex-president filed an emergency request late last night asking the Supreme Court to overrule an appellate court decision blocking a special master from reviewing roughly 100 of the stolen documents.

Now, here’s where it gets especially squirrely.

The request is being handled by far-right, anti-LGBTQ Justice Clarence Thomas, whose far-right, anti-LGBTQ wife, Ginni, was questioned last week by the January 6 committee about her close ties to the MAGA militia and her alleged involvement in Trump’s failed coup.

NEW: Ginni Thomas met with Jan 6 committee IN PERSON. She did not answer my questions pic.twitter.com/5z6pypr0S9 — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 29, 2022

Politico reports:

Lawyers for Trump asked Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday to issue an emergency order that would restore an outside reviewer’s authority over about 100 documents with classification markings found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the Aug. 8 search. Such a move would make it easier for Trump to continue to pursue claims that those documents — some marked “Top Secret,” or with even more restrictive classifications — should not be in the hands of Justice Department investigators because they are subject to executive privilege, because Trump declassified them before leaving office, or for other reasons.

It doesn’t take much to figure out where this whole thing is headed. Thomas has shown favoritism to Trump in the past.

In January, SCOTUS rejected the ex-president’s bid to block the release of certain presidential records requested by the January 6 committee. Thomas was the only one of the nine justices who dissented. He provided no explanation for why he would have approved the request.

So far, Thomas has ignored all calls to recuse himself from the case, despite his obvious conflict of interest. He has given the Department of Justice until next Tuesday to respond.

Now, some tweets…

Clarence Thomas had the audacity to rule on ANOTHER matter involving Donald Trump without recusing himself. Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached and disbarred. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 5, 2022

This is a good time to remind everyone that Clarence Thomas was the lone dissent in the Supreme Court's January order rejecting donald trump's bid to withhold documents from the January 6 panel. Oh yeah, and his wife helped plot a coup & plan an insurrection.

There’s that too. — Jo ? (@JoJoFromJerz) October 4, 2022

Trump goes to Clarence Thomas to stall investigation of documents he stole. Thomas all too happy to help out. Days after Ginni Thomas tells Jan 6 committee election was stoken, texted with Meadows. Yet SCOTUS right-wing justices wonder why people have little faith in them. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) October 5, 2022

5 days ago: Ginni Thomas repeats the Big Lie to the Jan 6 panel 3 days ago: Trump praises Ginni for her loyalty, at his Klan rally Today: Trump asks Clarence Thomas & Supreme Court to bar DOJ from accessing classified docs Nothing to see here. Just our judiciary going to shit — Lindy Li (@lindyli) October 5, 2022

If Ginni Thomas won't recognize Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election, why would her husband who hasn't corrected her, feel any different?! — Brown Eyed Susan?? (@smc429) October 4, 2022

Clarence Thomas won't recuse from cases tied to his wife, Ginni Thomas. That alone is enough reason to put ethics rules on the Supreme Court. — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) October 4, 2022

Clarence Thomas didn’t report Ginni making over $700K last year in her side hustle to the IRS because why would someone with a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court be expected to actually follow the law? — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) September 28, 2022

I will not stop calling for Clarence Thomas’ impeachment and neither should you. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) October 5, 2022

Clarence Thomas should not be allowed ANY role in a Trump case. He's compromised. — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) October 4, 2022