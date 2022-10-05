helping hand

Trump basically just asked Clarence Thomas for a bro job and it looks like it’s gonna happen

By

Well, the thing we all knew was going to happen eventually just happened.

Donald Trump asked SCOTUS to intervene in his ongoing battle with the Justice Department over the classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago back in August.

The ex-president filed an emergency request late last night asking the Supreme Court to overrule an appellate court decision blocking a special master from reviewing roughly 100 of the stolen documents.

Now, here’s where it gets especially squirrely.

The request is being handled by far-right, anti-LGBTQ Justice Clarence Thomas, whose far-right, anti-LGBTQ wife, Ginni, was questioned last week by the January 6 committee about her close ties to the MAGA militia and her alleged involvement in Trump’s failed coup.

Politico reports:

Lawyers for Trump asked Justice Clarence Thomas on Tuesday to issue an emergency order that would restore an outside reviewer’s authority over about 100 documents with classification markings found at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate during the Aug. 8 search.

Such a move would make it easier for Trump to continue to pursue claims that those documents — some marked “Top Secret,” or with even more restrictive classifications — should not be in the hands of Justice Department investigators because they are subject to executive privilege, because Trump declassified them before leaving office, or for other reasons.

It doesn’t take much to figure out where this whole thing is headed. Thomas has shown favoritism to Trump in the past.

In January, SCOTUS rejected the ex-president’s bid to block the release of certain presidential records requested by the January 6 committee. Thomas was the only one of the nine justices who dissented. He provided no explanation for why he would have approved the request.

So far, Thomas has ignored all calls to recuse himself from the case, despite his obvious conflict of interest. He has given the Department of Justice until next Tuesday to respond.

Now, some tweets…