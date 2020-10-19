Wow, Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson just won big

Fans of Ryan Murphy and Sarah Paulson, take heed: the pair just scored a major ratings victory with their latest collaboration, Ratched.

Netflix announced this weekend that a whopping 48 million viewers streamed Ratched in its first 28 days of release. That makes it the biggest hit of the year (thus far) for the streaming giant. (How it did bigger numbers than Tiger King, we have no idea…)

“In its first 28 days, 48 million members have booked an appointment with Nurse Ratched, making it our biggest original Season 1 of the year,” Netflix tweeted Friday.

The series, which stars Paulson in the title role, reimagines the origins of Nurse Ratched, the iconic villain of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Set in the late 1940s, the series sees Nurse Ratched arrive at a coastal asylum to treat the patients there…especially a handsome young mass-murderer with a mysterious past. As with all things Ryan Murphy-related, the series also enjoys a hearty helping of queer themes–though to don’t expect us to spoil them here.

In Queerty’s interviews with the cast, the performers assured us that Season 2 is on the way, though nobody has announced a time frame due to the ongoing pandemic. Frankly, we can’t wait for more.

Sarah Paulson stars alongside Cynthia Nixon, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Whitrock, Amanda Plummer, Charlie Carver, Sophie Okonedo, Judy Davis and Sharon Stone. Ratched streams exclusively on Netflix.