This year’s #GaySanta Instagram posts make believers of us all

Forget making a list and checking it twice — Santa Claus has been too busy taking hot selfies this year!

As we did last year, we’re rounding up Instagram posts tagged #GaySanta from the past 365 days. (Yes, some of these gents got into the holiday spirit months early.)

So please enjoy these upstanding uploads — it’s our way of wishing you a sexy Christmas and a sexier new year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashed S Hassan (@rashedsterz)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodolfe (@rodolfe1987)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave R 🏃🏻‍♂️🚴🏼‍♂️🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈 (@daverich_uk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nix (@_aka_nix_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BigSexy (@myblack_stallion)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kuro Soriaa (@exoticninjaboi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A D E D O B R I N S K Y (@adedobrinsky)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Bolt Donner (@donnerbolt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lots Of Men (@men.hommes.hombres)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Micka Berboth (@berbothmicka)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @theflyinglord

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaytropolis (@gaytropolis)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lots Of Men (@men.hommes.hombres)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bear Skn (@bear_skn)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Bradley (@tbrad10)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AmMar (@ammarofchicago)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Angel Boire (@patrickangelboire)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tony Enos (@tonyenos)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjeev Singh (@rajoo_2000)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colin Miles (@tigerthelion69)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LeeWolfy Photo (@lee_wolfy_photo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gay/Bi Men of Toronto & 🇨🇦 (@gaybiguystoronto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flo (@v.i.prince84)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Malcom-Santana (@carmalsan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by joshua.0.williams♌ (@joshua.0.williams)