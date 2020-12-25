Santa came to slay in Instagram users’ #GaySanta pics

These Mr. Kringles are soon gonna jingle the bells that’ll tingle all your troubles away! With the number of guys posting #GaySanta pics on Instagram — some sweet, some sexy, others downright steamy — it really is the most wonderful time of the year. Scroll down to see some of our favorite uploads from the yuletide hashtag.

Related: Gay Santa honored for his 30 years of holly, jolly service

This cute and cuddly Santa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom (@tomlsfd)

This Mr. Claus and this Mr. Claus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Rice-Thomson (@chrisriceny)

This Santa in a Speedo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claude Majerus (@majerusclaude)

This present under the tree

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ReTo (@retobler)

These two Kris Kringles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorgeous Gay Couples (@gorgeousgaycouples)

This booty-ful tree-trimmer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranjeev Singh (@rajoo_2000)

This bearded fella

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Lopez Studio (@chrislopezstudio)

This Santa on his own naughty list

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr. Zruk (@mr.zruk.official)

This man-spreading Man in Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Carrier (@officialjoeryan)

Related: These sexy Santa Speedos will have you race to the North Pole in next to nothing

This smiley St. Nick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lane Kurle (@lanekurle)

This Santa with his, ahem, sack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jon.sin_hache (@jon.sin_hache)

This lit St. Nick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A R N Y L U G H (@arnylugh)

This festive Santa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KUR1SU sɪɢᴜʀᴠɪɴ ᴄʜᴀᴄʜᴀ 家晰 (@sigurvin1983)

This Santa in the buff

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciemnia (@_klub_ciemnia)

This special delivery from the North Pole

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Copper (@bkfoxpup)

This Father Christmas and his favorite elf

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leandro (@bearlover.ps)

This sultry Santa