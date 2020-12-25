Santa came to slay in Instagram users’ #GaySanta pics

These Mr. Kringles are soon gonna jingle the bells that’ll tingle all your troubles away! With the number of guys posting #GaySanta pics on Instagram — some sweet, some sexy, others downright steamy — it really is the most wonderful time of the year. Scroll down to see some of our favorite uploads from the yuletide hashtag.
Related: Gay Santa honored for his 30 years of holly, jolly service
This cute and cuddly Santa
View this post on Instagram
This Mr. Claus and this Mr. Claus
View this post on Instagram
This Santa in a Speedo
View this post on Instagram
This present under the tree
View this post on Instagram
These two Kris Kringles
View this post on Instagram
This booty-ful tree-trimmer
View this post on Instagram
This bearded fella
View this post on Instagram
This Santa on his own naughty list
View this post on Instagram
This man-spreading Man in Red
View this post on Instagram
Related: These sexy Santa Speedos will have you race to the North Pole in next to nothing
This smiley St. Nick
View this post on Instagram
This Santa with his, ahem, sack
View this post on Instagram
This lit St. Nick
View this post on Instagram
This festive Santa
View this post on Instagram
This Santa in the buff
View this post on Instagram
This special delivery from the North Pole
View this post on Instagram
This Father Christmas and his favorite elf
View this post on Instagram
This sultry Santa
View this post on Instagram