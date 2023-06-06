You can practically nuzzle in Russell Tovey’s armpit in his latest photoshoot

A new photo Russell Tovey posted to Instagram has gone viral within hours of appearing. It shows images from a shoot he did for Super Magazine.

In the first photo, the focus is just as much on Tovey’s armpit as it is on his face.

Subsequent shots show him pulling on a mesh tank top and sporting a Givenchy suit.

Super Magazine posted some alternative images to its Instagram. It says the concept for this edition was a tribute to celebrated photographer Richard Avedon, who was born 100 years ago last month.

In one of the images, Tovey wears a leather harness.

Elsewhere in the issue, there’s a fashion shoot with Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black.

This edition of the magazine has already prompted headlines with its choice of cover models. It’s used supermodel Heidi Klum, 50, and her daughter Leni, 19. The women grace alternative covers of the title.

Richard Avedon

Richard Avedon was an American fashion and portrait photographer who shot for the world’s top magazines. He was also a classmate of James Baldwin and took photos of civil rights activists and politicians. Baldwin and Avedon collaborated on a book, Nothing Personal, in the 1960s.

Avendon, who was bisexual and is regarded as one of the most influential photographers of the 20th century, died in 2004, aged 81.

Russell Tovey most recently appeared in London for a one-off, live reading of the Derek Jarman arthouse movie, Blue. The ‘Blue Now’ event took place last week at Tate Modern. Jarman died of AIDS-related illness in 1994. Blue was his final film. Composed almost entirely of a blue screen, it was a meditation on Jarman losing his sight because of HIV.