10 athletes who have earned our thanks… & thirst!

There’s never been more LGBTQ+ visibility in sports. There are hundreds of out athletes competing in the Olympics and major pro sports leagues, showing gays belong on the field once and for all.

They share Olympic medals, MVPs and playoff wins. But most importantly, they also share inspiring stories.

Sports have historically been an exclusionary space for LGBTQ+ folx. It’s galvanizing to see out athletes at the top of their games.

As Megan Rapinoe once famously said: “You can’t win a championship without gays!”

With that in mind, we are thankful for a litany of LGBTQ+ athletes. But for the purposes of this article, we narrowed our list to 10.

Some of the athletes below double as political activists, while others always leave us parched. We are equally grateful for everybody’s contributions!

On this Thanksgiving, click ahead to see the 10 athletes who are receiving special shoutouts at our table…