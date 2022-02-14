12 tweets from single gays on Valentine’s Day that are relatable af

Happy Valentine’s Day! Or perhaps… not so happy?
For some, February 14 is a day of hearts, flowers and intimate dinners. For others, a crushing reminder of loneliness. What a great holiday.
If you find yourself single this Valentine’s Day, you are definitely not alone.
And hey, since misery loves company, maybe some of these tweets will be the start of something wonderful. Probably not, but a girl can dream.
It's Valentines Day! I am now accepting challenges to duel in Single Combat (in a gay way)#Vtubers #ENVtubers #vtuberprom
— Ghostbones (@GhostbonesYT) February 14, 2022
Gay and single this Valentine’s Day?
Microwave a frube for 5 seconds and then burst it over your face as a reminder of what you’re missing out on ??#HappyValentinesDay
— Flames6067 (@Flames60671) February 14, 2022
happy valentine's gay: single edition pic.twitter.com/csJ68VPhCP
— Mark Anthony (@madingbaum) February 14, 2022
I start my new job on Monday. On Valentine's Day. I expect a lot of love for this single gay man. pic.twitter.com/4IHyim0YPv
— Nick Of The North (@PeripateNic) February 11, 2022
My single gay ass wallowing in melancholy on Valentine's Day..
— Darryl Griffiths ?? (@LegallyBOD) February 13, 2022
this valentine’s day, sponsor a single gay man. send nudes to riley’s DMs to support the less fortunate
— ri ???? (ariana debose oscar campaign HQ) (@acidbathprince_) February 14, 2022
As a single gay, this Super Bowl/Valentine’s Day one-two punch is not it
— Adam K (he/him) (@ALittleGayAdam) February 12, 2022
Valentine's Day. The one day out of the year where gays scream "I'm single" louder than they already do. Love yourself my fellow homo's. If that man isn't giving you the attention you deserve, he's not worth it.
— Shadi Said (@Shadisaid) February 14, 2022
Being single at a DC gay bar on Valentine’s Day weekend is the same as the hunger games thank you
— Charlie Panfil (@CharliePanfil) February 13, 2022
By the way, happy valentine's day to all the single and lonely gay people out there like me. It's okay to be afraid to ask that crush out, it's okay to be nervous. Queer people are so seriously underrepresented in valentine's day crap and that's sad.
— Elias Frost Buckley (@FrostBuckley1) February 14, 2022
I am heartbreakingly single on a valentines day with NO CATS! THAT'S A CRIME, GIMME CATS NOW!
— Gravy²? (@GayDisaster28) February 13, 2022
If I see one more painfully good looking muscle gay on twitter/insta complain about being single on Valentine’s Day I think I’ll scream.
— Callum (@itscallurrrm) February 14, 2022
2 Comments
Covid Hermit
I would love to see a movie/tv show that features a singleton listening to torch songs and consuming a bottle of wine or Imperial Stout on February 14. THAT I can relate to!
Ste211
As cliche as it may sound, I’m as unhappy on Valentine’s Day (fake-a** holiday) as I allow myself to be. Sending out love to anyone lacking. ?