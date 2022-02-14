12 tweets from single gays on Valentine’s Day that are relatable af

Happy Valentine’s Day! Or perhaps… not so happy?

For some, February 14 is a day of hearts, flowers and intimate dinners. For others, a crushing reminder of loneliness. What a great holiday.

If you find yourself single this Valentine’s Day, you are definitely not alone.

And hey, since misery loves company, maybe some of these tweets will be the start of something wonderful. Probably not, but a girl can dream.

It's Valentines Day! I am now accepting challenges to duel in Single Combat (in a gay way)#Vtubers #ENVtubers #vtuberprom — Ghostbones (@GhostbonesYT) February 14, 2022

Gay and single this Valentine’s Day?

Microwave a frube for 5 seconds and then burst it over your face as a reminder of what you’re missing out on ??#HappyValentinesDay — Flames6067 (@Flames60671) February 14, 2022

happy valentine's gay: single edition pic.twitter.com/csJ68VPhCP — Mark Anthony (@madingbaum) February 14, 2022

I start my new job on Monday. On Valentine's Day. I expect a lot of love for this single gay man. pic.twitter.com/4IHyim0YPv — Nick Of The North (@PeripateNic) February 11, 2022

My single gay ass wallowing in melancholy on Valentine's Day.. ?? pic.twitter.com/QXkhFL9w9Y — Darryl Griffiths ?? (@LegallyBOD) February 13, 2022

this valentine’s day, sponsor a single gay man. send nudes to riley’s DMs to support the less fortunate — ri ???? (ariana debose oscar campaign HQ) (@acidbathprince_) February 14, 2022

As a single gay, this Super Bowl/Valentine’s Day one-two punch is not it — Adam K (he/him) (@ALittleGayAdam) February 12, 2022

Valentine's Day. The one day out of the year where gays scream "I'm single" louder than they already do. Love yourself my fellow homo's. If that man isn't giving you the attention you deserve, he's not worth it. — Shadi Said (@Shadisaid) February 14, 2022

Being single at a DC gay bar on Valentine’s Day weekend is the same as the hunger games thank you — Charlie Panfil (@CharliePanfil) February 13, 2022

By the way, happy valentine's day to all the single and lonely gay people out there like me. It's okay to be afraid to ask that crush out, it's okay to be nervous. Queer people are so seriously underrepresented in valentine's day crap and that's sad. — Elias Frost Buckley (@FrostBuckley1) February 14, 2022

I am heartbreakingly single on a valentines day with NO CATS! THAT'S A CRIME, GIMME CATS NOW! — Gravy²? (@GayDisaster28) February 13, 2022