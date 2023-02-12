pick of the twitter

17 more tweets about being single and gay on Valentine’s Day

By

Man holding heart balloon

We’re approaching the most cloyingly sweet holiday of the year, but if Cupid has lost track of your Grindr handle, you’re not alone: Plenty of gays are spending Valentine’s Day solo.

Last year, we brought you a dozen tweets about Valentine’s Day from single gays, and now we have 17 more.

By the way, if you’re looking for survival tactics, San Francisco drag queen Juanita MORE! recently gave GayCities five ways to celebrate being single on Valentine’s Day. One of those tactics, Juanita said, is to “spread the love.”

“Call, write, or visit someone you have no romantic interest in and tell them how much you love and appreciate their role in their life,” Juanita wrote. “I got a call the other night from a friend I haven’t heard from in years. I closed my eyes for a second and really listened to his voice, remembering the love and kindness he always showed me. It brought a warm smile to my face, and then he said, ‘I miss you,’ and for a moment my day completely disappeared, and I was reminded again of how sweet life can be.”

But if you’re looking for some comic relief, keep reading for funny tweets about spending February 14 as a party of one.

Related: Why I’m totally OK with being alone this Valentine’s Day (Seriously!)

Related: Celebrate the highs and lows of LGBTQ+ love with Queerty’s Valentine’s Day playlist

 