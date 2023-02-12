17 more tweets about being single and gay on Valentine’s Day

We’re approaching the most cloyingly sweet holiday of the year, but if Cupid has lost track of your Grindr handle, you’re not alone: Plenty of gays are spending Valentine’s Day solo.
Last year, we brought you a dozen tweets about Valentine’s Day from single gays, and now we have 17 more.
By the way, if you’re looking for survival tactics, San Francisco drag queen Juanita MORE! recently gave GayCities five ways to celebrate being single on Valentine’s Day. One of those tactics, Juanita said, is to “spread the love.”
“Call, write, or visit someone you have no romantic interest in and tell them how much you love and appreciate their role in their life,” Juanita wrote. “I got a call the other night from a friend I haven’t heard from in years. I closed my eyes for a second and really listened to his voice, remembering the love and kindness he always showed me. It brought a warm smile to my face, and then he said, ‘I miss you,’ and for a moment my day completely disappeared, and I was reminded again of how sweet life can be.”
But if you’re looking for some comic relief, keep reading for funny tweets about spending February 14 as a party of one.
gay people when they have to spend another valentine’s day alone pic.twitter.com/b4xCXV2uyY
— susie (@filmsbygays) February 1, 2023
Chaotic single gays – does anyone fancy ruining a bunch of peoples valentine's days by booking out every other seat in the cinema?
I just think it'd be a bit funny
— Matt (@ItsMatt_Again) January 15, 2023
As gay people we get to choose to pretend that we're single by choice, every Valentines Day, rather than unpack and process the reasons why we're not making ourselves available on an emotional level, due to…. I don't know yet cos I haven't unpacked it. pic.twitter.com/NL5sU2rl74
— ??? ? ? (@triscoe) February 13, 2022
Roses are red
It’s Valentine’s Day
So hey there, ladies
I’m single & gay?????
— bowie?? (@bowieowiee) February 14, 2022
Oh no…. The gays are starting to realize that Valentine’s Day is around the corner and are scrambling to find a date. An alternative option is going on a friend date with one of your besties. REMEMBER just because you’re single, it doesn’t mean you’re weird.
— @migs.b (@migsb_OF) February 2, 2023
Happy Valentine’s Day to all my fellow single gays out there and only you. We are awesome.
— johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) February 14, 2022
How to tell if someone's gay and single on valentines day:
/hj pic.twitter.com/gQYU02dNby
— moon ? (@moonsscared) February 14, 2022
this is me reassuring myself its fine that i will b single
— ai ? 3 days (@krullests) February 1, 2023
Im a 46 single gay male. Who just bought a Valentine's Day card for his mother. I am such a gay cliche. ? pic.twitter.com/FXvpYmLuPV
— Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) February 2, 2022
Happy Valentine’s Day to the single gays and gals out there. We don’t need no man. I’m about to eat my body weight in sushi ???
— haye Brandon (@Brandon_Haye) February 14, 2021
Valentine’s Day when you’re single and gay is supporting all the couples you have been or want to be in a threesome with
— chunky legend??IBC ‘23 (@laviejoem) February 14, 2021
It’s Valentine’s Day and I’m gay and single so I don’t have to hide that I’m h word, right? ?????? pic.twitter.com/V4xtcqgj8C
— D A V I D (@livefreeordavid) February 14, 2021
I’m a single, gay doctor with less than two weeks until Valentine’s Day, is this the makings of a Netflix romantic comedy?
— Adam (@adamgreattweet) February 2, 2023
Valentine’s Day is approaching and all I’m gonna say about that is that I’m single, incredibly gay, in desperate need of cuddles, and could probably also do with a nice slice of cake (and coffee, always some coffee)
— Jeff Brutlag ???? (@jeffbrutlag) February 3, 2022
if ur ever feeling really single just remember that i asked a group of gays if any of them wanted to be my valentine and i got no response so it ended up being a conversation of me flirting with myself lmao pic.twitter.com/6lBBPBcLDg
— nicole (@nicole22___) February 3, 2019
Single gays on Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/p2fW3rNUGd
— @[email protected] – Mastodon (@twunktrap) February 2, 2021
retweet if you:
-are over 100 years old
-have 11 fingers
-own a dinosaur
-are close friends with cleopatra
-were born february 30th
-are gonna be single, gay, and alone on valentine’s day this year
no one will ever know which one!!
— jen ? (@lesbi_angst) February 2, 2019
Covid Hermit
Once again this year, I intend to mark Singles Awareness Day (aka Black Tuesday) in my traditional manner, listening to a selection of torch songs while drinking a bottle of stout.