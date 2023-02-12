17 more tweets about being single and gay on Valentine’s Day

We’re approaching the most cloyingly sweet holiday of the year, but if Cupid has lost track of your Grindr handle, you’re not alone: Plenty of gays are spending Valentine’s Day solo.

Last year, we brought you a dozen tweets about Valentine’s Day from single gays, and now we have 17 more.

By the way, if you’re looking for survival tactics, San Francisco drag queen Juanita MORE! recently gave GayCities five ways to celebrate being single on Valentine’s Day. One of those tactics, Juanita said, is to “spread the love.”

“Call, write, or visit someone you have no romantic interest in and tell them how much you love and appreciate their role in their life,” Juanita wrote. “I got a call the other night from a friend I haven’t heard from in years. I closed my eyes for a second and really listened to his voice, remembering the love and kindness he always showed me. It brought a warm smile to my face, and then he said, ‘I miss you,’ and for a moment my day completely disappeared, and I was reminded again of how sweet life can be.”

But if you’re looking for some comic relief, keep reading for funny tweets about spending February 14 as a party of one.

gay people when they have to spend another valentine’s day alone pic.twitter.com/b4xCXV2uyY — susie (@filmsbygays) February 1, 2023

Chaotic single gays – does anyone fancy ruining a bunch of peoples valentine's days by booking out every other seat in the cinema? I just think it'd be a bit funny — Matt (@ItsMatt_Again) January 15, 2023

As gay people we get to choose to pretend that we're single by choice, every Valentines Day, rather than unpack and process the reasons why we're not making ourselves available on an emotional level, due to…. I don't know yet cos I haven't unpacked it. pic.twitter.com/NL5sU2rl74 — ??? ? ? (@triscoe) February 13, 2022

Roses are red

It’s Valentine’s Day

So hey there, ladies

I’m single & gay????? — bowie?? (@bowieowiee) February 14, 2022

Oh no…. The gays are starting to realize that Valentine’s Day is around the corner and are scrambling to find a date. An alternative option is going on a friend date with one of your besties. REMEMBER just because you’re single, it doesn’t mean you’re weird. — @migs.b (@migsb_OF) February 2, 2023

Happy Valentine’s Day to all my fellow single gays out there and only you. We are awesome. — johnny. (@itsjohnny81s) February 14, 2022

How to tell if someone's gay and single on valentines day:

/hj pic.twitter.com/gQYU02dNby — moon ? (@moonsscared) February 14, 2022

this is me reassuring myself its fine that i will b single — ai ? 3 days (@krullests) February 1, 2023

Im a 46 single gay male. Who just bought a Valentine's Day card for his mother. I am such a gay cliche. ? pic.twitter.com/FXvpYmLuPV — Johnny (@jrosejunior1975) February 2, 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day to the single gays and gals out there. We don’t need no man. I’m about to eat my body weight in sushi ??? — haye Brandon (@Brandon_Haye) February 14, 2021

Valentine’s Day when you’re single and gay is supporting all the couples you have been or want to be in a threesome with — chunky legend??IBC ‘23 (@laviejoem) February 14, 2021

It’s Valentine’s Day and I’m gay and single so I don’t have to hide that I’m h word, right? ?????? pic.twitter.com/V4xtcqgj8C — D A V I D (@livefreeordavid) February 14, 2021

I’m a single, gay doctor with less than two weeks until Valentine’s Day, is this the makings of a Netflix romantic comedy? — Adam (@adamgreattweet) February 2, 2023

Valentine’s Day is approaching and all I’m gonna say about that is that I’m single, incredibly gay, in desperate need of cuddles, and could probably also do with a nice slice of cake (and coffee, always some coffee) — Jeff Brutlag ???? (@jeffbrutlag) February 3, 2022

if ur ever feeling really single just remember that i asked a group of gays if any of them wanted to be my valentine and i got no response so it ended up being a conversation of me flirting with myself lmao pic.twitter.com/6lBBPBcLDg — nicole (@nicole22___) February 3, 2019