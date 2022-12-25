pick of the twitter

19 tweets showing there’s no place like Grindr for the holidays

Men with Santa hats kissing

Don’t be surprised if you hear that telltale strum of a Grindr notification as you sit in church on Christmas Eve… or go caroling with your neighbors… or gather ‘round to light the menorah. The holidays are a boom time for dating apps, and Grindr in particular. In fact, MarketWatch reported in 2018 that Grindr gets a 30% to 50% surge in users over the holiday season.

And in an essay singing the virtues of Thanksgiving Eve Grindr, MEL Magazine writer (and former Grindr employee) Mathew Rodriguez confirmed that the app gets its most users during the holidays.

“The most potent function of Grindr is that it effectively makes cishet people disappear. With a tap of an icon, the whole world is queer,” Rodriguez wrote. He also said that his high-school self used MySpace to flirt with boys. “But none of it was like Grindr, and it definitely wasn’t like Thanksgiving Eve Grindr, where dozens of other gay men you know from high school are sitting at home, looking to chat. (And yes, maybe hookup.)”

Indeed, checking out the local trade in one’s hometown is a favorite holiday activity of many a gay, as you’ll see in these funny tweets about using Grindr during this most festive of seasons.

