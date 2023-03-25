7 things you didn’t know about drag (according to drag performers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Spritzer (@anita_spritzer)

A great pop philosopher once said, “Don’t be a drag, just be a queen.” But man is it hard to be a queen in 2023!

According to The Washington Post, at least 26 bills have been introduced in 14 states by Republican legislators taking aim at drag events (as of mid-February).

But as any drag queen (or king!) will tell you, they’re not going anywhere–drag bills be damned!

After all, drag is an art form that deserves to be experienced and celebrated. Unfortunately, many anti-drag lawmakers seem to forgotten this fact (or have simply lost their damn minds. Probably both, to be honest).

So in honor of drag performers everywhere, Queerty decided to have a little fun (or as much as we can, considering *gestures at everything wrong with the world right now*) and let drag performers from across the globe sound off on what you might not know about what it takes to be a drag superstar.

From how drag impacts dating and finances, how if differs from RuPaul’s Drag Race, what life is really like outside of their drag personas, and yes, their thoughts on recent legislation – here are the 7 things you didn’t know about drag, as told by the performers themselves…

1. It’s expensive AF, a ton of work, and not all that comfortable

“Something people might not know about drag is that most of us are a one-person show. We are our own booking agents, costume designers, seamstresses, choreographers, wig stylists, makeup artists, social media managers etc. It is VERY rare that a drag performer has a team of people behind them, at least in my experience. Most of the time, what you see on stage is the result of one person’s sweat, blood, and tears.

For a lot of us, we aren’t able to make a living off drag. A LOT of us have day jobs, and have to worry about facing discrimination if our employers find out. Whether you’re able to do drag full time or not, we really do rely on our tips, because doing all of that work plus all the costumes and other expenses takes a lot of money.” – Buck D’Licious, Boise, ID

“The cost of doing drag is far more expensive than most would think, and far more involved than you would expect.

To start, drag is very uncomfortable.

A few details most people don’t know about the art of drag, it starts with pulling your outdoor plumbing back between your legs and securing it in place, and popping the “boys” back up inside your abdomen for safe keeping.

Now add 2 to 3 inches of foam rubber to you hips ass and thighs. That needs to be covered, so layer 4 pairs of opaque dance tights over all of that.

Next you have a steal boned corset cinching your waist down 6 inches restricting your breathing. Now add foam or latex brass or brass plate to your chest covering your entire upper body.

You’ll then need to glue down your natural eyebrows and cover your entire face with heavy, theatrical, make up and top it all off with 2 to 3 wigs stacked on top of your head.

Now add fake fingernails, heavy clip on earrings and high heel shoes that are not designed for a man’s foot. And the final piece is an elaborate costume that is covered with sequins, rhinestones and feathers. None of which are known for their cooling properties.

The cost of a single performance for a semi professional queen can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars per look.” – Aggy Dune, Rochester, NY.

2. But it doesn’t need to be as expensive as you think

“I think people assume every drag queen (in particular) has to wear lace front wigs. Justice for Hard Fronts! You don’t need to be spending loads of money to look gag. People focus so much on outfits and not actually on styling these looks. I’d say 90% of your focus should be on how you are putting yourself together and dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s.” – Taylor Trash, London, UK

3. There is more to drag than just queens

“A huge misconception is that drag queens are the only type of drag artist out there. They are wonderful and incredible artists, but there are also drag kings and drag things. Almost always when I tell someone I’m a drag king/thing the response I get is either ‘what is that?’ or ‘I didn’t know that was a thing!'” – Buck D’Licious, Boise, ID

4. Drag can complicate dating

“I perform in Boise, and our queer community is very small. If I’m using a dating app and someone (calls me by my drag name), I’m suddenly struck with a Homer Simpson ‘Doh!’ moment. I have a much different personality in drag than in my day-to-day life and so it’s hard to date as the real me…

It’s (also) challenging to find a partner who understands that you have a demanding schedule that is often consumed by either performing or preparing to perform. I currently have no days off between a full time job and performing and not all partners are supportive with such limited availability.” – Otto Manic, Boise, ID

5. People treat queens much differently in drag versus out of drag

“The thing that really sets me back is how differently certain people will treat you out of drag versus when you are dressed. There are people who tip me and get their hugs and selfies every time I’m doing a show, but if they see me out of drag, just out socially, they don’t say anything to me. That checks my reality. That tells me that I have essentially created something bigger than myself, that exists in a different place for other people.” – Holly Walnutz, Memphis, TN

“I mean for me… in drag I am the most glamorous, stunning, picturesque, vision of art and beauty ever known to this world [laughs]. And out of drag, I am a big hairy Italian man… So yeah, people definitely treat me different in and out of drag.” – Anita Spritzer, Seattle, WA

“Others see me mostly and only as a ‘drag queen’ or ‘performer.’ Some people assume that that’s all I do – go onstage, entertain and go home… I just wish people would take the time to get to know each other – ask the questions, instead of assuming. For example, not a lot of people know that I dabble in live singing, that I have a regular job; that I have a graduate degree.” – Aleksa Manila, Seattle, WA

6. No, drag queens aren’t here to harm your children

“Living openly as a trans female in Tennessee has become more terrifying as we get closer to the implementation of the new legislation. The drag shows that I run are generally not at venues where the performers would be visible to children. That’s just not my gig.

However, the issue has become whether or not I will be safe from prosecution during trips to the grocery store or the gas station. If I’m wearing makeup and normal clothes that present me authentically, and kids are around, do I risk going to jail while filling up my tank?!” – Holly Walnutz, Memphis, TN

“I’m very lucky to live in a safe haven of the LGBTQAI+ community. Provincetown is a sanctuary and our community takes care of each other. It is a privilege to exist as I do, knowing that I am safe in my home, on the streets and at work on stage…

However, I’m not naive or blind to reality. The reality is that fear and hatred has led to these safe places to be placed under attack. While I’m not religious, I do find myself praying to whomever that myself, along with my community, remain safe throughout my shows and in these spaces that we have created. Unfortunately, its no longer a matter of ‘if’ but ‘when’ someone with a deep misunderstanding of our art, does something stupid and enters our space with the intention of violence.

It’s the sad, sick world we live in today. This legislation in Tennessee and growing to other parts of our country is perpetuating hate and intolerance and giving permission for those who are fearful of our peaceful and loving existence to put a target on our back. But, we aren’t going anywhere. LOVE ALWAYS WINS.” – Mackenzie, Provincetown, MA

7. And finally, there is much more to drag than what you see on Drag Race

“RuPaul has done so much for the community and actually helped inspire so many of us to get into drag. The power the show has is immense. But with great power comes great responsibility as it was once said – so we look to them to cast diverse lineups that truly represent the community… I think the exclusion of drag Kings in particular is such a HUGE difference between ‘actual drag’ and what you see on the show.” – Taylor Trash, London, UK

“What people see on TV is a 45-60 minute cut-up of entertainment – basically all the fun glitz and glamour that drag is. Don’t get me wrong, us local performers experience the glitz and glam as well but the pay scale is vastly different. The majority of us are still underground but that doesn’t stop us from pouring every ounce of passion and art into our drag.

If anything Drag Race has given all of us (on and off the show) a spotlight where the world has a glimpse at our stories, and our humanity. It’s provided us more opportunities to work in the media/entertainment industry as writers, producers, makeup artists, actors, spokespersons, comedians, models etc.” – Maliha Gemini, Boise, ID

“A lot of people compare local drag with RuPaul’s Drag Race, in good and not very positive ways… Ru girls have a very big budget going to the competition and certain ‘standards’ to meet, while local queens we are with limited budgets, gigs, and payments that might not allow us to ‘present’ ourselves (looks, jewelry, hairs) as expensive as people see them on TV.

But something we do have in common is our love for drag and our community, we share a very powerful platform to advocate, educate, and entertain our community. We all have similar life experiences, struggles, family rejections… We learn from each other and support each other. That is what makes drag unique and special, the connections and influence we have on others.” – Coco Freeo, Boise, ID