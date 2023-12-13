holiday watch party

A gay-friendly holiday: 20 fascinating facts about modern Christmas classic ‘The Family Stone’

By
A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ Image Credit: 20th Century Pictures

Thomas Bezucha’s 2005 The Family Stone tells the story of the Stonex, a tight-knit, extremely liberal New England brood thrown into chaos when golden child Everett (the dashing Dermot Mulroney) brings home his girlfriend, the tightly wound and politically conservative Meredith (icon Sarah Jessica Parker) for Christmas.

When things go south—Meredith is casually homophobic toward Everett’s deaf, gay brother Thad (Tyrone Giordano) and mom Sybil (Diane Keaton) is dealing with terminal cancer—Meredith calls in her sister, the much more amiable Julie (Claire Danes) for backup.

Though the dramedy wasn’t big with the critics, it became a commercial success. Now, nearly 20 years later, it’s been dubbed a seasonal staple by many, with LGBTQ+ fans praising it for being one of the few holiday films of its time to prominently feature queer characters.

With the film surely playing on TV screens across the country this holiday season, read on for 20 fascinating facts about The Family Stone

View Full Post

1. Bezucha is openly gay.

Filmmaker Thomas Bezucha | Image Credit: Getty Images

Bezucha previously directed Big Eden, a crowd-pleasing 2000 gay romantic comedy.

View Full Post

2. The Stones are not based on Bezucha’s family, but the story is inspired by his sister.

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ 20th Century Pictures

“My sister [was] dating someone, and the family didn’t think it was a great match,” the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly in an oral history.

View Full Post

3. Bezucha was also inspired by the community he grew up in.

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ 20th Century Pictures

“I think it’s having grown up in an academic community,” he told Movie Web in 2006. “I always say it’s not my family but these are my people.”

View Full Post

4. Deaf actor Tyrone Giordano was cast as Thad.

Tyrone Giordano | Image Credit: Getty Images

Giordano has worked extensively in deaf theater—including Big River and Pippin—and attended Gallaudet University, where he currently teaches.

View Full Post

5. He had made his film debut the year prior.

A scene from ‘A Lot Like Love,’ Buena Vista Pictures

He appeared in the 2005 rom-com A Lot Like Love, sharing the screen with Ashton Kutcher, Amanda Peet, and out actor Kal Penn.

View Full Post

6. The cast had to learn ASL for the film.

Marlee Matlin | Image Credit: Getty Images

The production hired Jack Jason, deaf icon Marlee Matlin’s producing partner, as a consultant. 

View Full Post

7. Some actors were naturals…

Diane Keaton | Image Credit: Getty Images

“Diane was comfortable getting into it,” Giordano told EW. Keaton had learned ASL from a previous film.

View Full Post

8. …while others struggled.

Craig T. Nelson | Image Credit: Getty Images

“I was the worst. One day I stuck my finger in my eye because I was trying to sign,” Nelson told Entertainment Weekly.

View Full Post

9. Meredith was Parker’s first role after a certain iconic character.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristen Davis
L-R: Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristen Davis | Image Credit: HBO

Parker had recently wrapped her run as ultimate queer ally Carrie Bradshaw in Sex And The City.

View Full Post

10. Parker considered the role of Meredith a challenge.

Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker | Image Credit: Getty Images

She told Vulture, “[Bezucha] had very specific ideas about this character. He offered a really nice challenge. He wanted her to be skilled in ways that I had not been onscreen. There was a sort of chilly quality to her, where her neuroses were so evident, and yet she works so hard to mask that. She was wound so tight.”

View Full Post

11. In fact, playing Meredith was physically challenging.

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ Image Credit: 20th Century Pictures

“Carrie Bradshaw was very physical,” Parker told Vulture. “She moved around a lot; she gesticulated a lot. Hands were an important part of the way she told stories, and Tom really didn’t want that, which was exciting to me. We really did talk a lot about that. Even in the process of shooting, there would be times that he would remind me of some of those original landmarks that we were shooting for.”

View Full Post

12. Parker also found a scene in which Meredith is homophobic “excruciating.”

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ Image Credit: 20th Century Pictures

In the fabulous Vulture interview, Parker explains that the silence around the dinner scene—in which Meredith asks Thad and Patrick if they’d really want their son to be gay, causing the family to turn on her—was hard because of the silence around her as she asked the awful question. 

View Full Post

13. Claire Danes didn’t find the scene too hard.

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ Image Credit: 20th Century Pictures

The actress told EW, “I actually got to enjoy myself because I wasn’t in a state of despair.”

View Full Post

14. The scene took two days to film.

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ Image Credit: 20th Century Pictures

“It’s strange to have made a studio Christmas movie in which I kill the mom with cancer and have a political war at the dinner table over race and sexual orientation,” Bezucha told EW. “I’m not sure how that happened.”

View Full Post

15. Brian J. White plays Patrick, Thad’s partner.

Brian J. White (Getty Images)

White is a prolific actor, having appeared in many films and television shows, including Ambitions and The Black Hamptons.

View Full Post

16. Don’t feel too old, but The Family Stone did win the 2005 AARP Movies For Grownups Award for Best Grownup Love Story.

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ 20th Century Pictures

The award honors a movie romance featuring characters over the age of 50 (in this case, Keaton and Nelson).

View Full Post

17. Parker was nominated for a Golden Globe as Meredith.

Sarah Jessica Parker | Image Credit: Getty Images

She lost to Reese Witherspoon, who won for playing June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, and would go on to win the Best Actress Oscar for the role.

View Full Post

18. The movie was also nominated for the GLAAD Award for Outstanding Film — Wide Release.

A scene from ‘Brokeback Mountain,’ Image Credit: Focus Features

It lost to Ang Lee’s masterpiece, Brokeback Mountain.

View Full Post

19. Otherwise, the film got middling reviews…

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ Image Credit: 20th Century Pictures

Most reviews felt it was hard to like most of the characters, and that the story took too many tonal swerves.

View Full Post

20. …but enjoys a cult following today.

A scene from ‘The Family Stone,’ 20th Century Pictures

Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, and other sites often write fondly of the film during the holiday season.

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21