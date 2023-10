It’s difficult to point to when it started. When we won the Eurovision song contest in 1974, we knew we had something in us that we wanted to spread out and to show the world. But [gay] icon? I don’t know. That came later.



It’s still hard to believe. It’s so difficult to look upon yourself as an icon, because you are with yourself all the time and we get tired of ourselves now and then. But it’s also amazing.

ABBA queen and longtime LGBTQ+ ally Agnetha Fältskog talking to The Guardian about being considered a “gay icon” during an interview promoting her new album A+, out now.