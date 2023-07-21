Adam Rippon blasts “greatest cheater in American history” Lance Armstrong for being transphobic

It was just so inappropriate. Nobody wanted to have this conversation. Especially on this cute little reality show where we all had to live together for weeks on end.



I’m not afraid of having difficult conversations. But if we’re going to fully open that particular conversation, I want trans athletes [present], I want people who are doing research into this [to be there], and people who are real proponents of seeing women’s sports succeed.



I don’t need to hear what the greatest cheater in American history has to say about what he thinks is an unfair advantage.

Adam Rippon speaking to The Daily Beast’s “Obsessed” podcast about Stars on Mars castmate Lance Armstrong’s remarks about trans athletes.