Adam Rippon just shared a happy surprise on Instagram

Surprise! Olympian Adam Rippon and longtime boyfriend Jussi-Pekka “JP” Kajaala are married.

The couple tied the knot in a small and private ceremony on New Year’s Eve — the only guest was their dog, Tony.

Rippon shared the news Wednesday on Instagram, writing: “Surprise! We are Married! One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic *romantic* phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us and it was perfect. 12/31/21.”

The timing of the low-key nuptial may have been spontaneous, but Rippon told People last year that they were planning on something small.

“City Hall wedding, right? A wedding is really expensive,” he said. “Wouldn’t you rather just buy a couch? That’s what I’m thinking.”

Rippon added: “Do I need a wedding if I make every day about me? Probably not. I probably need a day off. So courthouse: logical, cheap. Me: logical and cheap.”

The couple met on Tinder in 2018, while Kajaala was still living in his native Finland. They got engaged in 2020, and moved in together late last year.

Congrats to the happy couple!

