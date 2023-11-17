Affairs, forbidden friendships, Madonna & more royal family dramas to stream this weekend

Kristen Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales in ‘Spencer’. Credit: FilmNation Entertainment

Welcome to your weekend streaming recommendations, a.k.a. the Weekend Watch, a handy guide to the queerest film and TV content that’s just a click away!

If you’re a fan of the royal family, then you’re no doubt excited for the return of The Crown, which dropped the first half of its final season this week. We won’t spoil the buzzy new episodes of the dishy show about the British royal family, but needless to say the specter of late queer ally Diana, Princess of Wales, casts a striking shadow over the proceedings. If you can’t get enough of the royal family and their mannered-yet-savage shenanigans, check out these other queer-adjacent picks.

Read on for queer-related royal family content to stream this weekend.

Spencer

This 2021 psychological drama directed by Pablo Larraín stars out actress Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer, a.k.a. Lady Di. The dark film is a fictionalized take on Diana as she struggles with her marriage to then-Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) over the 1991 Christmas season and shows her struggling with her mental health, dealing with the paparazzi, and eventually coming to terms with her situation. Stewart’s come a long way since the days of Twilight and garnered an Oscar nomination for her role as the troubled princess.

Now streaming on Hulu and Kanopy. Available to rent on Amazon, Google Play, Redbox, DirecTV, Apple TV and Vudu.

W.E.

Written and directed by none other than queen Madonna, this historical drama from 2011 tells the story of miserable, abused New York housewife Wally (Abbie Cornish), who takes solace in learning about the troubled romance of Edward VIII (James D’Arcy) and his wife, Wallis Simpson, later known as the Duchess of Windsor (Andrea Riseborough). The film follows both Wally and Wallis’ stories as Edward is forced to abdicate his status because he’s marrying Wallis, a divorcée, while Wally finds comfort in a new man and hope for the future. While the film wasn’t exactly a hit, W.E. features lovely performances, an amazing score, great costumes (it received an Oscar nom for Best Costume Design), and an early supporting turn from internet zaddy Oscar Isaac.

Available to rent on Amazon and Vudu.

The Princess

Yes, we have two Diana picks this week. The Princess is perhaps the definitive documentary on the late, great Diana, Princess of Wales, and looks at her tragically short life through an incredibly empathetic lens. It explores her life and work, shows how awfully she was treated by the royal family throughout her marriage to Charles, and how the British public reacted to her, both positively and negatively. The film is filled with fascinating stock footage, including her embracing AIDS patients with warm hugs when nobody else wanted to touch them. The Princess can be a tough watch—Diana had a hard life—but it’s true, sad, and enlightening.

Now streaming on Max.

Victoria & Abdul

This 2017 film, directed by Stephen Frears, chronicles the friendship between Queen Victoria (Dame Judi Dench) and her servant, Abdul Karim (the dashing Ali Fazal) in the late 19th century. Her friendship with the Muslim servant proves controversial with the extremely conservative Royal institution, and Queen Victoria soon becomes defiant, giving Abdul more responsibilities and privileges. This poignant and sweet movie is a look at a Royal who dared to go against the grain, which the family could learn a thing or two about today. It’s also got a great supporting turn by queer star Eddie Izzard as Prince Albert.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

In this look at Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception, we meet extended family on both sides and are given a gritty, real-life look at how the Royals dealt with Markle’s very American family. Just kidding, it’s an SNL sketch. Mikey Day is hot as a ginger, no?