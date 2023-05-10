After meeting on set four years ago, adult entertainers Jake Waters & Dillon Diaz tie the knot

Adult entertainers Jake Waters and Dillon Diaz have announced they have married. The couple have also shared some sweet wedding photos.

Waters and Diaz met in 2019 on the set of a Chi Chi LaRue-directed movie. Waters was a newcomer to the industry and it was only the second scene he’d participated in. He and Diaz hit it off. They exchanged numbers and continued talking before things turned romantic.

They announced their engagement in 2021.

Photographer Quincy Ellis short some lovely pre-wedding images. He said he was inspired by Diaz’s obvious love for his fiancé.

“He’s literally everything I’ve wanted and more. He makes me better, stronger yet more vulnerable at the same time. I start to miss him if I’m away from him, even if just for a few hours,” he recalls Diaz saying.

Both Diaz and Waters shared some wedding photos on their respective social media.

Good morning, all of you beautiful and sexy people. Yesterday I had the honor to marry the man of my dreams @DillonDiaz11. Yesterday was beyond perfect. I could not have asked for or imagined anything better. And I want to thank all of you for your love and support ? pic.twitter.com/7IQ9xHMWng — Jake Waters (Chicago 5/25 – 5/29) (@jake_watersxx) April 30, 2023

Me and my beautiful family. My husband @DillonDiaz11 and our baby girl She-Ra. pic.twitter.com/hND97wqAn3 — Jake Waters (Chicago 5/25 – 5/29) (@jake_watersxx) May 1, 2023

We’re at my softball this morning. This our first game as a married couple. @DillonDiaz11 looks good in a cowboy hat! pic.twitter.com/CwoiyPfwIj — Jake Waters (Chicago 5/25 – 5/29) (@jake_watersxx) April 30, 2023

A week ago today our lives changed. We closed 1 chapter of our lives, & started a new 1 as Husbands. We’ve been on cloud 9 since. 1 week down, & a life time to go. pic.twitter.com/z575NLh2ob — Jake Waters (Chicago 5/25 – 5/29) (@jake_watersxx) May 7, 2023

There are quite a few videos online of Diaz and Waters working together online. We’ll let you google those on your own!

The couple have also recently launched a YouTube channel where they post videos about their relationship and life together as adult entertainers.