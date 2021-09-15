Alanis Morissette not a fan of “salacious” new Alanis Morissette documentary

Alanis Morissette has strongly condemned a new documentary about her iconic Jagged Little Pill album that premiered Tuesday night at the Toronto Film Festival.

The Canadian-born singer has accused the film of having a “salacious agenda,” saying it “includes implications and facts that are simply not true.”

Here’s Morissette’s full statement:

I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill’s 25th anniversary, and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown). I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film. This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged. This was not the story i agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted. I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that I am on tour right now. The other is that, not unlike many “stories” and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true. While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure— I ultimately won’t be supporting someone else’s reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell.

The HBO feature documentary was directed by Alison Klayman, who told Deadline on Monday, “It’s a really hard thing to see a movie made about yourself and I think she’s incredibly brave and her reaction when she saw it was that it was a really — she could feel all the work, all the nuance that went into it.”

The film reportedly includes Morissette claiming that she was raped by five different men at the age of 15.

While the age of consent in Canada at that time was 14 (it is now 16), Canadian law states it can be higher “when there is a relationship of trust, authority or dependency.” Morissette implies that was the case in her experiences.

Morissette is currently on tour marking the 25th anniversary of the the multi-platinum Jagged Little Pill. The album’s exploration of gender expression and sexuality have contributed to its enduring queer legacy.