Alexander Lincoln follows up gay rugby movie with an LGBTQ+ romance—and a smokin’ hot co-star

Image Credits: Alexander Lincoln in ‘In From The Side,’ Verse Pictures (left) | Instagram, @jackbanderson (right)

Sorry, but you can’t star in a movie about gay rugby players and not expect us to obsess over every new project you line up after that!

Previously known to the Brits for his recurring role on the long-running soap Emmerdale, the gorgeous actor Alexander Lincoln first appeared on many gays’ radar (gay-dar?) thanks to his star turn In From The Side, a mud-and-tear-soaked drama about a pair of rugby players and their secret affair.

After the indie made the rounds at queer film festivals—to great acclaim—all eyes were on Lincoln. When a self-proclaimed fan of the movie took to the actor’s Instagram to accuse him of queer-baiting with the role, Lincoln offered up a simple reply: “Thanks so much—really appreciate it!!!! And no, I’m not straight.”

Yup, Alexander Lincoln is playing for our team! We love to see it.

Months later, Lincoln spoke with Attitude about his somewhat accidental “coming out” moment, sharing that he has no regrets and only hopes that, by being honest and open, he can inspire others to feel comfortable in their skin, too:

“Had I seen people in the public eye wording things in the same way that I felt,” Lincoln said, “I would have felt so much more confident with myself, and with everything. So that’s why [speaking] is so important—it’s a conversation.”

And it looks like Lincoln is continuing to make good on his promise to remain a visible icon for our community because he’s filming a new project very soon—and it’s another gay one!

Yesterday, a promotional poster dropped for the actor’s next film, On A Winter Night, which put us on high alert. Handsome bearded men holding each other close? Oh, we will be seated!

From screenwriter Diego Scerrati and director Liam Calvert, the indie drama comes with a vague yet intriguing logline: “Two strangers. One night. A quest for redemption.”

Context clues tell us Lincoln will play one of said strangers, with Jack Brett Anderson (Genius, The Great) as the other. But what’s all this about a quest? And what could possibly inspire them to lean on each other in such a sexy and somber way? We have questions!

Previously, the filmmakers were raising funds for the feature on Indiegogo, and though that campaign has now closed, the site does thankfully fill in a bit more details about this London-set narrative:

“This is the story of Lukas, a stone-broke gay actor and a loner in his 30s who has achieved nothing in life. The night he plans to end things, he crosses paths with Oliver, a privileged bonehead with a failing business, who persuades him to join forces and spend the night wandering the nocturnal streets of London in a quest to find meaning in their miserable lives. But when their unlikely connection deepens, haunting pasts resurface, threatening to unravel their mission for redemption and purpose.”

Ooh, alright! Sounds a little eerie, no? But also… sexy, of course!

There’s also a moody crowdfunding video which provides a sense of the tone they’re going for, as well as some thoughts on the films themes direct from its writer, Diego Scerrati:

But don’t get too excited just yet. Per the film’s official Instagram page, it may be a little while until we can actually see On A Winter Night—it doesn’t begin filming until next week!

Patience is a virtue! At least, in the meantime, the cast and crew seems committed to sharing cute behind-the-scenes photos, like the one below of the team taking a rehearsal break for some pizza:

And, to help tide you over until we have more updates, please enjoy some hunky pics from Alexander Lincoln and his co-star Jack Brett Anderson’s Instagrams: