‘Amazing Race’ star Harry Jowsey’s bizarre underwear habits have everyone’s panties in a bunch

Harry Jowsey has been blowing up since appearing on the Netflix series Too to Hot to Handle in 2020.

The 26-year-old Australian hunk is currently trying to further impress American audiences by shaking his booty as a contestant on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

And while he’s working up a sweat week after week, Jowsey recently made some controversial hygiene statements surrounding his underwear habits that have left many scratching their heads.

Prior to his stint on DWTS, the reality king competed on The Amazing Race Australia, which is currently airing Down Under.

During a recent episode, Jowsey made the shocking claim that he hates washing clothes so much that he throws out his underpants after wearing them once. Gurl, peeps will pay good money for those used skivvies!

“I wear my undies once and throw them out,” he said when faced with doing a laundry challenge, according to Daily Mail. “I would rather pick up sh*t than do my own laundry.”

Many saw Jowsey’s defiant declaration as wasteful, extreme, and completely privileged. After receiving the online backlash, he’s now walking back his panty-gate statements.

“I was just being an idiot, being so dumb,” he told Yahoo! Lifestyle. “I wear my undies once and I wash them, I don’t throw them out.”

He also made it known he’s not a basic tighty-whities type of guy.

“Like, they’re Tom Ford undies, they’re $70 for a pair, I’m not throwing those out ever,” the thirst trap aficionado added. “I’ve got them on now.” Prove it!

His statements surrounding his underwear proclivities are not the first time Jowsey’s words got him into hot water.

Back in 2021, he faced cancellation after hurling a gay slur at beauty influencer James Charles during an episode of his now-defunct podcast Tap In.

“James Charles is trying to f*ck me,” Jowsey said to his co-host, who had no idea who Charles was. Jowsey then let the homophobia fly out his mouth by saying, “He’s just some f*ggot.” Nope!

After getting called out for his deplorable comment, Jowsey immediately issued an apology.

“I’m deeply embarrassed that I used such an offensive term so casually in conversation,” he told TMZ. “I spoke with James already privately and I look forward to using this as a learning experience and not forgetting the weight that my words carry. I also want to sincerely apologize to the entire LGBTQ+ community who I wholeheartedly support.”

Afterwards, he went on camera to further apologize on his Instagram Live.

“I just wanted to come on here and say that to the rest of the LGBTQ+ community that I’m going to take some time to educate myself on this and apologize,” Jowsey said. “This word doesn’t belong in my vocabulary, and it shouldn’t be spoken about.”

Many in the queer community were particularly shocked by Jowsey’s casual use of the f-word since he had previously vocalized his support for trans women.

His unexpected advocacy occurred upon confirming he had hooked up with trans YouTube sensation Nikita Dragun while filming the music video for her song “Dick.”

We hope Jowsey used the entire problematic incident as a learning experience and will continue to utilize his platform to be an ally toward the LGBTQ+ community.

And by the looks of his moves performing the Cha Cha, Jowsey could use a few more dance pointers too.