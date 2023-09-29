Jwan Yosef enters his Butt era by spilling out of his booty shorts

Jwan Yosef is bootylicious and wants everyone to know it.
After recently ending his marriage to pop superstar Ricky Martin, the 38-year-old conceptual artist is wasting no time showing off his assets in a juicy spread for the queer quarterly magazine BUTT.
For the photoshoot, Yosef went shirtless and poured the rest of his musculature into a pair of denim “Daisy Duke” cutoffs. Yee haw!
He nearly spilled out of the short shorts as the top button remained undone allowing a hint of his white briefs to come into view. Yosef finished off the jock vibe with a pair of white gym socks and tan retro trainers. Himbo chic!
In another shot, he took a page out of his ex-husband’s playbook by indulging in an epic manspread!
Flaunt it if you got it, and Yosef definitely has it!
The sultry pictorial was lensed by famed photograhper Matthias Vriens, while the accompanying article by Phillip Picardi reveals “painter daddy seeks intimacy in his studio,” according to a teaser headline on the magazine’s website.
Yosef doesn’t hold back and discloses everything from his favorite type of adult films to his morning ritual now that he’s newly single.
The spread also includes a collection of shots of Jwan’s newest project: his bare chin thirst traps.
Yosef’s Ken doll makeover comes 12 weeks after he and Martin announced they were divorcing after six years of marriage.
Since then both the Latin superstar and the Syrian-Swedish artist have maintained an amicable split and continue to co-parent their two young children, daughter Lucia and son Renn.
Last month, the former couple reportedly reached a divorce settlement, but did not disclose any details of the agreement.
The settlement agreement comes after previous court documents indicated Martin was seeking joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn and intended to pay Jwan spousal support and his legal fees. While “irreconcilable differences” was listed as the reason behind the split.
Martin and Yosef initially met in 2015 and became engaged a year later. In January 2018, Martin announced they had married in a secret ceremony.
As the former husbands both enter their next chapter, here’s a few more shots of Yosef putting his divorce body on display.
Related:
Jwan Yosef speaks out for the first time since announcing divorce from Ricky Martin
Jwan Yosef opened up about how he is doing since announcing his divorce from pop superstar Ricky Martin.
6 Comments
SPEEDOSWIMMER
Wishing him Best Wishes for the future.
I had hoped his marriage would have lasted longer.
(He needs a NEW hairstylist… desperately desperately.)
Mr.Gavin Elster
Maybe I’m a wee bit old-fashioned, but, not BUTT, when you take on the responsibility of raising/co-parenting/fill-,in-theblank, two young children, and making a BIG DEAL,/photo-op-galore about it, all retro-Joan Crawford-style, you should show a tad of restraint, and perhaps an iota of personal dignity. Somebody will eventually show the kids these pix, and then what??? A-W-K-W–A-R-D!
JClark
No . . . absolutely not . . . We as gay men should not have to compromise our lifestyles to have children. We are entitled to have children as much as any other designer accessory we want. (He says sarcastically.) I’ve been to guys’ houses for sex/pool parties when the kids were with the nanny/babysitter in their rooms. But I’ve also known gays who’ve become hyper-focused helicopter parents with kids who think they should be the center of everyone’s world, not just their parents’.
abfab
Exactly JCLARK. Imagine if most of Hollywood took Mr Elster’s advice with ”you should show a tad of restraint”? There would be no motion picture industry! Oh, the poor children…..
Rikki Roze
Such an attractive guy. Pity it didn’t work out btwn him and Ricky M. But I think I agree with Mr. Elster concerning the BUTT photo spread, a tad more restraint and personal dignity, not so much for the kids but for himself. If he’s a serious artist he doesn’t need to sell his body.
abfab
And not to get too judgy here, but he’s bow-legged and should have been advised to pose differently. It looks silly.
Ricky……don’t do this.