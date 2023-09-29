Jwan Yosef enters his Butt era by spilling out of his booty shorts

Jwan Yosef is bootylicious and wants everyone to know it.

After recently ending his marriage to pop superstar Ricky Martin, the 38-year-old conceptual artist is wasting no time showing off his assets in a juicy spread for the queer quarterly magazine BUTT.

For the photoshoot, Yosef went shirtless and poured the rest of his musculature into a pair of denim “Daisy Duke” cutoffs. Yee haw!

He nearly spilled out of the short shorts as the top button remained undone allowing a hint of his white briefs to come into view. Yosef finished off the jock vibe with a pair of white gym socks and tan retro trainers. Himbo chic!

In another shot, he took a page out of his ex-husband’s playbook by indulging in an epic manspread!

Flaunt it if you got it, and Yosef definitely has it!

The sultry pictorial was lensed by famed photograhper Matthias Vriens, while the accompanying article by Phillip Picardi reveals “painter daddy seeks intimacy in his studio,” according to a teaser headline on the magazine’s website.

Yosef doesn’t hold back and discloses everything from his favorite type of adult films to his morning ritual now that he’s newly single.

The spread also includes a collection of shots of Jwan’s newest project: his bare chin thirst traps.

Yosef’s Ken doll makeover comes 12 weeks after he and Martin announced they were divorcing after six years of marriage.

Since then both the Latin superstar and the Syrian-Swedish artist have maintained an amicable split and continue to co-parent their two young children, daughter Lucia and son Renn.

Last month, the former couple reportedly reached a divorce settlement, but did not disclose any details of the agreement.

The settlement agreement comes after previous court documents indicated Martin was seeking joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn and intended to pay Jwan spousal support and his legal fees. While “irreconcilable differences” was listed as the reason behind the split.

Martin and Yosef initially met in 2015 and became engaged a year later. In January 2018, Martin announced they had married in a secret ceremony.

As the former husbands both enter their next chapter, here’s a few more shots of Yosef putting his divorce body on display.