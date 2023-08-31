Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are now one step closer to being legally single

It’s been eight weeks since Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef announced they were parting ways after six years of marriage and knocked the gay world off its axis.

In that time, both the Latin superstar and the Syrian-Swedish artist have maintained that their split was amicable and would continue to co-parent their two young children, daughter Lucia and son Renn, together.

And now it appears the dissolution of their marriage has continued to move forward in peace as Martin and Yosef have reportedly reached a divorce settlement.

On Thursday, TMZ obtained court documents which indicate the former couple entered into an uncontested written agreement. While exact details of the settlement have not been disclosed, once the judge signs off on the agreement both Martin and Yosef will be declared legally single, the outlet noted. Whether they are ready to mingle is up to them!

The settlement agreement comes after previous court documents indicated Martin was seeking joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn and intended to pay Yosef spousal support and his legal fees. While “irreconcilable differences” was listed as the reason behind the split.

In addition to his two children with Yosef, Martin will continue to raise his 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, as a single parent.

On July 6th, Martin and Yosef released a joint statement saying they “decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.”

Although it was news to the world, the couple’s marriage had been on shaky ground for some time.

Earlier this month, Martin broke his silence on the high-profile breakup and disclosed the split had actually been in the works for YEARS!

“Jwan and I will always be family. We have two children that we are going to raise together,” Martin told journalist Lourdes Collazo in an interview for Telemundo Puerto Rico. “But this isn’t something new. We have been planning this situation for a long time. This is pre-pandemic.”

While he’s about to become one of the eligible gay bachelor in the world, Martin claims he’s not in a rush to get into anything serious for the time being. Livin’ the vida loca may be on the menu!

“It was seven or eight years (with Jwan). I want to have a good time, I want to enjoy life… Let’s take it easy, but yes, I do see myself in another relationship,” he told Telemundo. “I’m not talking about the near future, but I like being in love, I like being in a relationship, I like waking up in the morning to a morning kiss, breakfast, and complicity.”

In the meantime, the “She Bangs” singer has kept busy touring the world in support of his symphonic concerts. After returning from Europe, the 51-year-old brought the orchestra to his Puerto Rico homeland for a pair of triumphant shows in San Juan over the weekend.

Martin’s Sinfónico tour heads to the Dominican Republic this weekend before finishing up in Mexico later in September. A few weeks later, he’ll be back on the road on the Trilogy Tour alongside fellow Latin pop stars Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull.

The co-headlining tour launches on October 14th in Washington, DC and will make its away across North American with stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, before winding down in Vancouver on December 10th.

Meanwhile, Josef, 38, has been taking up our feeds by sharing interesting thirst traps and flaunting his ripped divorce body on social media.

This new picture shows that Jwan Yosef is now definitely single and ready to mingle! https://t.co/hndAEM1XWi pic.twitter.com/n8fuJPYew9 — fashionablymalemag (@fashionablymag) August 28, 2023

Martin and Yosef initially met in 2015 and became engaged a year later. In January 2018, Martin disclosed they had married in a secret ceremony.

While the love didn’t last, at least they are staying on good terms. And that’s something everyone can be happy about.