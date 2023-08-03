Jwan Yosef speaks out for the first time since announcing divorce from Ricky Martin

It’s been four weeks since Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef revealed the upsetting news they were divorcing after six years of marriage.

While Martin has been off in Europe performing concerts and vacationing with his 14-year-old twin sons, Yosef has maintained a more low-key profile back at home in Los Angeles.

Now for the first time since announcing the split from the Puerto Rican superstar, Yosef has spoken out and given a glimpse of how the family is maneuvering through this difficult time.

A cameraman for the Spanish-language talk show Hoy Dia caught the Swedish-Syrian artist on the street and asked about the divorce. Not appearing thrilled with the guerilla interview, Yosef walked briskly with his head down and seemed to respond, “This is not a good place.” Either that or ”I’m in a good place.” It’s not totally clear.

When pressed further, he elaborated by adding: “It’s all well.” As far as the family dynamic, Yosef said, “The kids are happy and we’re happily separated.”

He also confirmed the separation was real, but when asked if it was he or Martin who initiated the split, Yosef laughed and said, “Thank you so much!”

Watch the full exchange below:

En exclusiva: Esto dijo Jwan Yosef sobre su separación de Ricky Martin y revela cómo está la familia. pic.twitter.com/unZmD4hFDO — hoy Día (@hoydia) July 31, 2023

Yosef and Martin share two children: daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Martin had his 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, prior to meeting Yosef and will continue to raise them as a single parent.

While this was the first interview Yosef gave since the divorce news, the 38-year-old previously shared a message on social media hinting that he was in the process of healing by posting a photo of himself with the caption, “Tender Loving Care.”

Martin responded to the message with the coded comment, “Hbb.” Although it’s unclear what he meant it appeared to be shorthand for habibi, an Arabic term that translates to “my love.”

On July 6th, the couple made their separation public with a joint statement on their Instagram accounts.

“For some time, we have considered transforming our relationship, and it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years,” read the statement, in both English and Spanish.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children.”

According to court documents obtained by People, Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn and intends to pay Yosef spousal support and his legal fees.

Martin and Yosef met in 2015 and became engaged a year later. In January 2018, Martin disclosed they had married in a secret ceremony.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, Martin said the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

On Wednesday, Martin shared a video aboard a private jet as he was returning to the States following his symphonic concert tour of Spain, France, Switzerland, and Albania.

With his trademark manspread in full view, the 51-year-old gazed at the camera and waved a peace sign.

The “Shake Your Bon Bon” singer is set to head to the Dominican Republic for another symphonic concert in September, before embarking on the Trilogy Tour alongside fellow Latin pop stars Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull in October.