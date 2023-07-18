Ricky Martin sends coded message to ex Jwan Yosef days after announcing divorce

Breaking up is hard to do, especially with social media.
Since announcing the demise of his marriage to Jwan Yosef, pop superstar Ricky Martin, 51, has been sharing photos and videos of his hot gay summer as he vacations and performs concerts throughout Europe.
While Yosef has kept a much lower profile and been mostly silent since news of the couple’s divorce made headlines on July 6th.
But the 38-year-old Syrian-Swedish artist has now spoken out on Instagram to tell his followers he’s taking time to heal.
In his first post as a newly single man, Yosef shared two photos of himself staring off into the distance while sitting in a brightly lit room. Poor papi!
His caption indicated he’s being gentle with himself during this transitional period, as he wrote: “Tender Loving Care.”
While no one really knows what goes on behind closed doors, the couple’s split appears to be amicable as Martin responded to Yosef’s post with what appears to be an endearing note.
“Hbb,” Martin wrote and included the raising hands emoji.
Although it’s unclear what he meant by “Hbb,” it could stand for hi baby, or be shorthand for habibi, an Arabic term that translates to “my love.”
Regardless, Martin’s sentimental comment has received more than 490 likes and 52 replies, with many begging the couple not to divorce.
In a joint statement shared on July 6th, Martin and Yosef said they “decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.”
The duo met in 2015 and became engaged a year later. In January 2018, Martin disclosed they had married in a secret ceremony.
The former couple share two children: daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. The Latin superstar also has 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, which he will continue to raise as a single parent.
Martin has been keeping busy by performing sold-out concerts accompanied by a symphonic orchestra across France, Spain, and Switzerland, with more dates scheduled in Albania and Mexico.
During his show in Locarno, Switzerland on Monday, Martin’s twins joined him on stage for an impromptu performance.
Watch the euphoric family bonding moment below:
Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn, his two children with Yosef, and intends to pay him spousal support and cover all his legal fees.
The couple’s divorce petition cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split, although some outlets are claiming a third party may be involved with the break-up.
Once Martin winds down his symphonic concerts, he’ll be taking to the stage alongside Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull on the trio’s highly-anticipated Trilogy Tour.
The co-headlining tour launches on October 14th in Washington, DC and will make its away across North American with stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, before winding down in Vancouver on December 10th.
14 Comments
cuteguy
I just wish Ricky would stay private about his private life at this point out of respect to his kids. He had no prob being private before he came out, he even deceived with a beard aka a female “fiancé”. I don’t blame him bc there was less tolerance back then, so much so all you have to do is watch that old interview with that old hag Baba Walters giving that homophobic interview. But now Ricky should respect his kids and keep his issues with his ex private. He already announced the separation, he could’ve DM his ex his support instead of doing it publicly so to not send out mixed signals. If random ppl are begging them to stay together, how do you think their kids are reacting? He should be sensitive to his children and their needs. Concentrate on his future projects and moving forward.
abfab
Don’t worry about the kids. They will survive and they will grow stronger. You’re not there so it’s odd that you assume the kids are not getting their needs met.
SFMike
As far as “less tolerance back then”, here in the USA there is less tolerance now as the radical right pushes the nation back to the 50’s.
M K
Yeah, no one could see that coming from its first 5 minutes.
abfab
Another cheap shot.
Bengali
What do you base that on? Oh yeah – NOTHING!!!
humancobras666
Why is he touring with those other two? Ewwwww.
His Spanish music from the 90s was great, but lost it when he did the English album which was garbage and never recovered. Still love those early albums.
SFMike
He has to aim down and ditch the symphonic orchestra to appeal to the classless American audience.
Openminded
@SFMike, As an American, I gotta say, that’s funny as Hell
Bengali
Clearly Ricky and Enrique will do some amazing performances with heavy latin influence and PIt Bull well, I don’t know what he does.
Fahd
Don’t really get Pitbull, but otherwise seems like Ricky’s doing what he does best. What a performer! Always have been a fan – also, btw, his book is a good read.
If anyone is tallying, my bet is that the “coded message” “hbb” is for habibi. Jwan is Syrian, after all.
bachy
Has Queerty posted pix of Ricky’s rumored affairs with OnlyFans performer Max Barz and Mexican actor/producer Eduardo Verastegui? Now there’s a google for ya…
jp47
Barz is bland looking. Verastegui looks very similar to Yosef.
Openminded
Wow, the gay community really wants to see everyone be miserable. Come on people, divorce is serious, especially with kids involved. The guys and kids have enough to deal with without everyone else damning them and speculating what may have happened.