Ricky Martin sends coded message to ex Jwan Yosef days after announcing divorce

Breaking up is hard to do, especially with social media.

Since announcing the demise of his marriage to Jwan Yosef, pop superstar Ricky Martin, 51, has been sharing photos and videos of his hot gay summer as he vacations and performs concerts throughout Europe.

While Yosef has kept a much lower profile and been mostly silent since news of the couple’s divorce made headlines on July 6th.

But the 38-year-old Syrian-Swedish artist has now spoken out on Instagram to tell his followers he’s taking time to heal.

In his first post as a newly single man, Yosef shared two photos of himself staring off into the distance while sitting in a brightly lit room. Poor papi!

His caption indicated he’s being gentle with himself during this transitional period, as he wrote: “Tender Loving Care.”

While no one really knows what goes on behind closed doors, the couple’s split appears to be amicable as Martin responded to Yosef’s post with what appears to be an endearing note.

“Hbb,” Martin wrote and included the raising hands emoji.

Although it’s unclear what he meant by “Hbb,” it could stand for hi baby, or be shorthand for habibi, an Arabic term that translates to “my love.”

Regardless, Martin’s sentimental comment has received more than 490 likes and 52 replies, with many begging the couple not to divorce.

In a joint statement shared on July 6th, Martin and Yosef said they “decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.”

The duo met in 2015 and became engaged a year later. In January 2018, Martin disclosed they had married in a secret ceremony.

The former couple share two children: daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. The Latin superstar also has 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, which he will continue to raise as a single parent.

Martin has been keeping busy by performing sold-out concerts accompanied by a symphonic orchestra across France, Spain, and Switzerland, with more dates scheduled in Albania and Mexico.

During his show in Locarno, Switzerland on Monday, Martin’s twins joined him on stage for an impromptu performance.

Watch the euphoric family bonding moment below:

Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn, his two children with Yosef, and intends to pay him spousal support and cover all his legal fees.

The couple’s divorce petition cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split, although some outlets are claiming a third party may be involved with the break-up.

Once Martin winds down his symphonic concerts, he’ll be taking to the stage alongside Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull on the trio’s highly-anticipated Trilogy Tour.

The co-headlining tour launches on October 14th in Washington, DC and will make its away across North American with stops in cities such as New York, Chicago, Miami, Dallas, and Los Angeles, before winding down in Vancouver on December 10th.