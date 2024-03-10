tiktalk

Anderson Cooper’s deal-breakers, Colton Underwood’s authentic self & RuPaul’s big success

By

Hear Bette Midler’s tales of working at the Continental Baths in 1973, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Austin Show lasted 20 minutes.

@artbezrukavenko

Austin has special skills ?

? original sound – Art Bezrukavenko

Colton Underwood lived his truth.

@coltonunderwood Its here!!! @Daddyhood Podcast ♬ Stereo Love – instrumental

RuPaul revealed his secret.

@queerty

#RuPaul on the ColbertShow: how does he celebrate 14 #Emmy wins? Going back to work!

? original sound – Queerty*

Jason Caceres took us through his workout.

@jasonscaceres

Come work out with me at @Gym Tonic #oneminutevlog #110

? Chrysanthemum Tea – Prod. By Rose

Anderson Cooper told Andy Cohen his dating deal breakers.

@pagesix

Andy Cohen broke out the D’Wheel for Anderson Cooper to reveal what his dating deal breakers are on “WWHL.”

? original sound – Pagesix | Celebrity Gossip

Bobby Berk came full circle.

@bobby

It’s giving full circle moment storytime queereye

? original sound – Bobby Berk

Mykol Gummings did a dance.

@mykol_gummings

Yall have 24 hrs to respond ?? #danceoff #upsman #fedex #amazon #deliverydrivers

? original sound – ja.wanta

Shania Twain met her Barbie doll.

@shaniatwain

I had to ? But seriously… I am honoured to be recognised as a @barbie role model – I have my own one-of-a-kind Barbie doll!! Pinch me!! ?? #Barbie #Sublime

? original sound – Shania Twain

Lanre covered Taylor Swift.

@itslanremusic

wildest dreams

? son original – Lanre

Wyatt Vinson shared his progress.

@what_if_wyatt

Results are resulting ? #topsurgeryftm

? original sound – Wyatt Vinson

And Nirodha Ruencharoen crossed the finish line.

@earth.oscar

?????? 6 ??. ???????????????? 42KM ???????? ????????????????????????????????? ?????????????????????? ?????????????????????????????????????????????? New PB 3:44:31 ??????? Top 100 ????????? 86 ???????????????????????? 1 ??? ??? #FullTurnMarathon #EarthOscar#MarathonRunner #FullMarathon #42km #marathon #marathontraining #Runhappy #?????????? #????????????????????????????????????#??????????? #????????? #???????????????? #??????????? #????????????????????????????????? #???????????#?????????????#koratmarathon2023 #koratmarathon2023presentedbythemall #MissUniverse2023 #missuniverse #????? #?????????? #????? #?????????#???????????go???????

? ???????????? – Miss Thailand 2023 – Miss Thailand 2023

