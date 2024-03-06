Everyone’s dragging this TikToker for saying it costs $1,403.98 per month just to be gay

They call it the “gay tax,” hunty!
An NYC gay is going viral this week for his monthly expenses on so-called homo necessities, including a bourgeois gym membership and enough cold brew to make you crave an Imodium. “It costs $1,403.98 a month to be gay in New York City,” he says, “and here’s how I figured that out.”
The list of expenditures begins with a monthly Equinox membership at $330, and cold brew budget of $240.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
And that’s just to get out of bed in the morning! Then you have to get your hair cut and nails trimmed.
That’s another $180!
Our financially unsavvy king also drops $160 on classes at Barry’s Bootcamp (“that’s going like once a week”) and $150 on Botox. Don’t forget $120 on Russian/Turkish baths in the East Village, which are “very important!”
Oh, and we’re not even factoring in rent, clothes or food. Then again, who needs to eat when you’re spending $40 per month on Grindr Xtra? The buffet is unlimited!
But don’t just think the monthly gay budget only includes frivolous self-help expenditures…and really expensive iced coffee. Chivalry is always top of mind!
Calling Ubers home for hookups amounts to $75, because the joy of sleeping alone is priceless.
Watching RuPaul with friends, however, costs $4.99.
As expected, our man’s fierce spending habits are causing quite the reaction. Gays everywhere are perplexed at his exorbitant monthly fees for dating apps and the “men’s regular.”
$100/month on haircuts and it's a buzzcut bffr— Foreskin Princess 👑 (@EmilioEmm) March 5, 2024
But there could be another reason why this list is going viral, albeit one that people may not want to admit: we can all sympathize.
Many Pride events in major cities are outrageous these days, sometimes costing hundreds of dollars in entry fees. And unsurprisingly, NYC Pride is the most expensive.
Last year, tickets to elite parties ranged from $299.98 to $100, and that’s not counting service charges or admissions into separately priced “afters.”
Gay vacation meccas such as Provincetown and Fire Island are increasingly for the uber-wealthy, just like concert tickets for your favorite pop diva.
Indeed, there is a prevalence of toxic spending in the gay community, largely thanks to unrealistic and cis-oriented ideals. The fear of body-shaming is real, with gay men finding themselves at higher risk of eating disorders than the general population.
For some, it can seem like taking costly group exercise classes or buying overpriced smoothies in the gentrified part of town are the only tickets into gay life.
And that’s the problem we are trying to eradicate.
But first…could you spare $40? My eyebrows need to be waxed.
13 Comments
bachy
The personal maintenance “pink tax” for women averages to about $285/mo. So I’d say his figure $1403.98/mo for gay men is about right.
It’s harder (and more expensive) for men to remain alluring.
abfab
No it isn’t. Stop that!
monty clift
Abfab can’t relate, he lives under a bridge.
abfab
DUMBO is a bit above my price point and too trendy wendy….of course DUMBO won’t register with a provincial country queen like yourself. You’re a failure.
still_onthemark
Serious question and I hope someone here can answer it: Why is the Russian/Turkish bathhouse in the East Village “very important”? I’ve always heard they forbid any sexual activity whatsoever- this used to be in every gay guidebook. (I went there once out of curiosity, but aware.) It’s a nice experience and has the history angle (been there since the 1880s?) but why exactly would a vapid gay nitwit lie this think it’s “very important “?
abfab
The amateur hour. Brighton Beach is where you go for a shvitz! Everyone knows that!
Remember our two homo Bibles? Sparticus and Bob Damron’s Guide Book? Don’t leave home with out it!
ZzBomb
Someone needs to adjust his priorities and spending habits.
I’d love to hear the justification for the “very important” Russian/Turkish baths?
abfab
St Marks on the LES I remember. Russki Baths must have been lower down on Delancy. The Borsht and Dill Pickle Belt.
If you want to get worked over good fly to Istanbul and look for the beefcake. They will wash your cares away.
still_onthemark
@abfab: It’s a real place on E. 10th St.
abfab
Who are you all of a sudden the gay chamber of commerce? LOL Is it any good?
Stache1
I think he also means $110 on his brows and waxing since he’s nearly bald. I can’t see charging someone more then 10 bucks to run clippers over your damn head.
I spend all of $10 per month on Planet Fitness. I guess I’m just not gay enough or something. The only thing we share is a like of Beer but I only spends a fraction of that.
Louis
I do my own nails with clippers and a file. Am I bad gay?!
Also, I’ve never done Botox, but is that something that needs to be done every month, or is he just getting some low-grade juices injected in?
abfab
Very low grade. Check out the nail clippers from Japan, or Germany. Precision. You will never go back to Dollar Store or Sally’s Beauty Supply again!