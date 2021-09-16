dumb and dumber

Andrew Giuliani tweets his support of Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s swollen testicles

Singer Nicki Minaj sparked an international outcry this week when she falsely claimed her cousin’s friend in Trinidad became impotent from taking the COVID-19 vaccine. Doctors, experts, believers in science, and even the White House were quick to debunk the claims. But at least she has New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Guiliani in her corner.

“His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding,” the 10-time Grammy nominee tweeted on Monday.

Yesterday, Giulinai tweeted his support for Minaj, as well as other conservative-leaning Black celebrities who he says get “trashed” by the media for speaking out against “Democrat Group-Think.”

Any black celebrity who disagrees with the Democrat Group-Think gets absolutely trashed by the Leftist Media. See @kanyewest, @icecube, @lilwaynehq_2, not to mention @larryelder,” he tweeted.

“@NICKIMINAJ, keep speaking your peace!”

Except that Minaj’s “peace” is simply untrue. The COVID-19 vaccine does not make your balls swell up or cause impotency.

Trinidad’s Health Minister issued a statement yesterday saying there are absolutely no reports of anyone on the Caribbean island suffering swollen testicles as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine.

When Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about Minaj’s tweet, he politely suggested she “think twice” before sharing baseless claims with her nearly 23 million Twitter followers.

“I’m not blaming her for anything,” he said, “but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about.”

And the White House even offered to have its doctor call Minaj to answer whatever questions she might have about the vaccine.

Now, here are the responses to Giuliani’s tweet…

Minaj says that she now plans on getting the vaccine… so she can go on tour again.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.