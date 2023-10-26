Andy Cohen on his “very creepy” experience interviewing Britney Spears during her conservatorship

Related:
5 Comments
ScottOnEarth
This is more than a bit ironic, considering the fact that Andy Cohen is, quite literally, the creepiest interviewer on television. In his disingenuous concern, he says, “it was clearly for the cameras.” Yeah, Andy, everything *you* do is for the cameras, to get attention for yourself. This is a guy who cares nothing about quality interviewing or making the interviewee look good – it’s all about sensationalism and attention for himself. So, rather than saying something at the time he interviewed Britney, he jumps on the bandwagon, now that she published her biography. Andy is just one of the countless media hos who gladly exploited Britney for his own ratings.
bachy
100%.
Mr.Gavin Elster
AMEN to that Scott! Lordy! I pray Andy Cohen could be PUT under a 13-year conservetorship, and made to SHUT-UP. Isn’t his 15-minutes up yet? And when is he going to finally cough-up that fur-ball? At least, I think it’s a fur ball?
bachy
It was really easy to condemn everyone maintaining Britney’s conservatorship. But sans conservatorship, Britney is spiraling, and in a very frightening manner. Where are all those oh-so-insightful critics now? None of them have stepped up to help her – with the exception of her gentle-hearted husband – who she used up and threw out like a wet tissue.
Of course, they criticized him relentlessly too.
Ronbo
What a great person… he see’s a dehumanizing situation and says ABSOLUTELY NOTHING! Years later he, addresses the problem – AND his publicist want’s us to think Andy is a hero.
Please Queerty editors, stop the “pay to promote” business process. It can be profitable; but, what about your souls? Humanity should NOT have a price.