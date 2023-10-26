Andy Cohen on his “very creepy” experience interviewing Britney Spears during her conservatorship

I interviewed her for her album release party, I think for ‘Glory‘ …This was not something shown on television or anything. It was an invited album listening party.



Now our friends Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey from The WOW Report [producers of RuPaul’s Drag Race] …they were shooting an hour kind of documentary on Britney for MTV or VH1. They said that ‘there’s this woman who is at Britney’s side at all times and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it’s really creepy.’



And I get there and this woman was there and it was like Britney was her captive. She [the woman] was her captor. Now, Britney mentions her by name in the book [The Woman In Me] a lot and how much she hated her. I’m not going to mention her name cuz I don’t want to get sued.



It was really creepy. …And whispering in her ear before everything. And we’re sitting up there on stage with me, Britney and will.i.am and she comes up and says something in her ear and Britney’s like ‘mmhmm, mmhmm.’



And I remember they brought me in to meet Britney before the interview. I was in some room and they brought Britney in a birthday cake and they’re like ‘happy birthday, Britney. Surprise!’



Britney goes ‘it’s not my birthday. My birthday was last month.’ And I’m like, ‘what are they doing?’ You know and it was clearly for the cameras and it was just all so weird.



Andy Cohen speaking on his Andy Cohen Live radio show about his interaction with Britney Spears and her handler during the singer’s years-long conservatorship.