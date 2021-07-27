In Quotes

Anita Bryant’s granddaughter wonders: should I invite my homophobic grandma to my wedding?

By · 8 comments
“It’s very hard to argue with someone who thinks that an integral part of your identity is just an evil delusion. She wants a relationship with a person who doesn’t exist because I’m not the person she wants me to be. I think I probably will eventually just call her and ask if she even wants an invitation, because I genuinely do not know how she would respond. I don’t know if she would be offended if I didn’t invite her…I just kind of feel bad for her. And I think as much as she hopes that I will figure things out and come back to God, I kind of hope that she’ll figure things out.”–Sarah Green, the lesbian granddaughter of notorious beauty queen and homophobe Anita Bryant. In a new episode of the podcast One Year, Green recalled her grandmother’s icy reaction to her coming out, and her ongoing debate as to whether she should invite Bryant to her upcoming wedding to her girlfriend. In the 1970s, Bryant championed an anti-gay agenda, even successfully repealing anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people and banning adoption by gay couples in Florida.