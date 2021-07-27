Anita Bryant’s granddaughter wonders: should I invite my homophobic grandma to my wedding?

“It’s very hard to argue with someone who thinks that an integral part of your identity is just an evil delusion. She wants a relationship with a person who doesn’t exist because I’m not the person she wants me to be. I think I probably will eventually just call her and ask if she even wants an invitation, because I genuinely do not know how she would respond. I don’t know if she would be offended if I didn’t invite her…I just kind of feel bad for her. And I think as much as she hopes that I will figure things out and come back to God, I kind of hope that she’ll figure things out.”–Sarah Green, the lesbian granddaughter of notorious beauty queen and homophobe Anita Bryant. In a new episode of the podcast One Year, Green recalled her grandmother’s icy reaction to her coming out, and her ongoing debate as to whether she should invite Bryant to her upcoming wedding to her girlfriend. In the 1970s, Bryant championed an anti-gay agenda, even successfully repealing anti-discrimination laws protecting LGBTQ people and banning adoption by gay couples in Florida.
8 Comments
TomG
Short answer, no. She probably wouldn’t even accept the invitation so why waste the stamp to mail it.
Mister P
Anita Tyrant is still Around?
lather
LOL, that was my first response. She’s alive? Well shit! She hasn’t been doing her “god-given” job very well, I haven’t heard her idiotic rant in ages.
customartist
After the lifetime of vigilance and hatred that Anita Bryant has spewn toward gay & lesbian people, and especially given the fact that she has not taken an opportunity to make things right with at a minimum people in her own family such as yourself, I would say to just move forward with your own life, and do not invite nor worry about how she feels. YOU are not the one who has attacked HER. Take care of yourself, your spouse and those around you who make you happy. Best wishes!
GrizzleyMichael
Just keep a fresh cream pie on hand if she starts being a big ass jerk. I wouldn’t invite her to a funeral
MISTERJETT
old pie face is still with us?
stonercharles
I just can’t stop watching and laughing at this pie scene!!!
Liquid Silver
That’s a surprisingly mature and wholesome response from her granddaughter. I’d say go for it, but don’t expect much, and don’t tolerate any garbage from Anita.
You can always leave the lines of communication open…without putting up with any abuse in return.