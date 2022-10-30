tiktalk

Anthony Ramos’ hula hoop, Michael Myers’ ball routine, & Mo Saffari’s watermelons

Watch five unintentionally homoerotic pro baseball moments that’ll leave your dugout flooded, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

TS Madison got paid.

@logotv The biggest gag of the year? When #Beyonce sampled #TSMadison in “Cozy” on #RENAISSANCE. She gave @johnnysibilly01 the TEA on what working with #Bey meant to her as Black trans woman for #LogoSpill ♬ original sound – Logo

Anthony Ramos hula hooped.

@anthonyramosofficial Morning warm ups #setlife ♬ original sound – Anthony Ramos

Hani Kang broke it down.

@hanikang725 #다이어트 #abs #foryou #sexy #지글지글 #jiglejigle #dance ♬ 오리지널 사운드 – 강청광 188 40세 운동병자

Michael Myers ate.

@bestofvogue Michael Myers is literally cüttïnG UP this season @shesUnieke The heels are sending me #voguing #voguedance #ballroomscene #dancer #halloween #spookyseason #michaelmyers ♬ original sound – Best of Vogue™

Jonas Tjallema named five gay movies with a happy ending.

@thatssooogay I’m case you’re done with all the sad gay movies #gay #gaymovies #gaymovie #gaytiktok ♬ CUFF IT – Beyoncé

Jessee Graham spoke out in Maury County, Tennessee.

@msnbc Jessee Graham spoke out against a conservative group during a Maury County, #Tennessee Board of Trustees meeting after a library director allegedly resigned due to pressure from the group over a Pride display and #LGBTQ ♬ original sound – MSNBC

Rob Anderson watched Dragula.

@heartthrobertDragula is the greatest show on TV

♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

Alexander Jackson drew a crowd.

@theealexanderj Y’all asked for it #heels #runway #strut #werk #crosswalk ♬ original sound – Alexander Jackson

Léon Salin hung with the boys.

@salinleon Nooo this happens all the time !! It’s in the gay men culture but it can hurt trans men 🙁 love you guys though ❤️ #gay #trans #lgbt #transman #transgender #fyp #viral ♬ Sober – Childish Gambino

And Mo Saffari crushed two watermelons

@mosaffari Replying to @mikehass ♬ Unholy – Sam Smith & Kim Petras