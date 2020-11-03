Antigay, Trump-loving Rep. Matt Gatez wins reelection in Florida

Upsetting news from Florida: Rep. Matt Gaetz, one of the most homophobic figures in American politics and one of Donald Trump‘s biggest cheerleaders, has just won reelection to the House of Representatives.

The Associated Press called the race at 7:11 pm CST, declaring that Gaetz had won out over challenger Phil Ehr, with Gaetz taking 63% of the vote to Ehr’s 36%. The victory will see Gaetz beginning his third term as Rep. of Florida’s 1st district.

Gaetz has a history of personal troubles which often outshine his work in government. This year alone has seen Gaetz endure criticism for his friendship with accused pedophile Joel Greenberg and embattled Republican operative Roger Stone. Gaetz also came under fire for his defense of 17-year old vigilante gunman Kyle Rittenhouse. Amid the George Floyd protests in June, Gaetz also went on a bizarre media campaign claiming he couldn’t be racist because he had a 19-year-old Cuban son named Nestor–actually the son of an ex-girlfriend.

Ive honestly never understood this gay shaming smear. Are you saying being gay is something to be ashamed of? I’m not gay, but I don’t think it would be if I were. How do gay people feel when a straight person is accused of being gay as some sort of dig? The New Woke is mean. https://t.co/E3la978ZSA — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 19, 2020

Gaetz had previously referred to the teen as a “House page,” which also fueled rumors that he is gay. The Rep. quickly denied the allegations, tweeting “I’ve honestly never understood this gay shaming smear,” he tweeted. “Are you saying being gay is something to be ashamed of? I’m not gay, but I don’t think it would be if I were. How do gay people feel when a straight person is accused of being gay as some sort of dig?” For the record, Gaetz has a 0% rating from the Human Rights Campaign, having voted against the LGBTQ Equality Act in Congress.