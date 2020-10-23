bad selfie control

People are seriously creeped by this weird photo of Matt Gaetz nestling Kimberly Guilfoyle’s bosom

People are seriously disturbed by a weird photo antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida posted to his Twitter page this week.

Yesterday, Gaetz took a break from doing whatever the hell he does during the workday to tweet a picture of himself resting his head against the bosom of Kimberly “The Best Is Yet To Come” Guilfoyle, along with the caption: “I will never take a cooler picture than this.”

But judging by people’s responses, Gaetz is perhaps the only person in the world who thinks he looks supercool in the pic…

This isn’t the first time Gaetz has exercised poor judgement in the sorts of photographs he poses for.

In April, he received criticism after being pictured wearing a gas mask on the House floor in an effort to mock coronavirus. Days later, he entered self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

And in August, he received criticism after a selfie of him partying with “trysexual” Roger Stone and Joel Greenberg, the former Florida tax collector charged with sex trafficking, circulated on Twitter.

