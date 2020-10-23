People are seriously creeped by this weird photo of Matt Gaetz nestling Kimberly Guilfoyle’s bosom

People are seriously disturbed by a weird photo antigay Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida posted to his Twitter page this week.

Yesterday, Gaetz took a break from doing whatever the hell he does during the workday to tweet a picture of himself resting his head against the bosom of Kimberly “The Best Is Yet To Come” Guilfoyle, along with the caption: “I will never take a cooler picture than this.”

I will never take a cooler picture than this

?@kimguilfoyle? ?@SergioGor? pic.twitter.com/ooxesYqAzT — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) October 22, 2020

But judging by people’s responses, Gaetz is perhaps the only person in the world who thinks he looks supercool in the pic…

I don’t know. This pic was pretty cool. pic.twitter.com/8LspnsDaIb — MrJonez1 (@MrJonez1) October 22, 2020

Dude, you have problems. — Mike James (@uwfmike) October 23, 2020

That’s pretty sad for you then. — Aaron (@roneman90) October 22, 2020

Is it just me or is this gross and totally inappropriate for a Congressman? — QuietObserver (she/her) (@QuietObserver14) October 22, 2020

Jerry Falwell said the same thing. pic.twitter.com/Tb5mLbF7uC — Ed Eldridge (@ed_eldridge) October 23, 2020

Eww – what is going on here. Is this your job? — Lawyer Mom (@Buggypoop) October 22, 2020

Dude, you set yourself up too perfectly sometimes. pic.twitter.com/xRE8AL5pt0 — Will Grello (@WillGrello3) October 22, 2020

One word – SLEAZE — Debbie (@DebbieSVA) October 22, 2020

I like these pic.twitter.com/izuEb1yxgx — Scott Woolf (@ScottWoolf) October 22, 2020

This isn’t the first time Gaetz has exercised poor judgement in the sorts of photographs he poses for.

In April, he received criticism after being pictured wearing a gas mask on the House floor in an effort to mock coronavirus. Days later, he entered self-quarantine after being exposed to the virus.

And in August, he received criticism after a selfie of him partying with “trysexual” Roger Stone and Joel Greenberg, the former Florida tax collector charged with sex trafficking, circulated on Twitter.

Look closely. The accused pedophile Joel Greenberg with Roger Stone & Congressman Matt Gaetz. pic.twitter.com/Ro0MbiB1LG — J?(Autumn Theme) (@J_H_5) August 24, 2020

Related: Rep. Matt Gaetz ripped on live TV for mocking coronavirus with gas mask