Rep. Matt Gaetz insists he’s “not gay” after revealing his 19-year-old “son” who he “loves very much”

When it comes to digging himself into a deeper hole, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has proven himself exceptional. In fact, it might be the thing he does best. Second only, perhaps, to racking up drunk driving arrests.
On Wednesday, he got into a shrill screaming match with Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond of Louisiana during a House Judiciary Committee meeting.
Gaetz, who is white, shouted at Richmond, who is Black, as Richmond was speaking about the lack of attention Republicans, in general, give to non-white citizens, particularly Black men.
“Who in the hell do you think you are?” Gaetz shrieked over Richmond while waving his hands angrily in the air.
Things got HEATED between Cedric Richmond and Matt Gaetz just now.
Richmond: "It's not about the color of your kids. It's about black males…If one of them happens to be your kid, I'm more concerned about him then you!"
Gaetz: "Who the hell do you think you are?!" pic.twitter.com/5mHsClRRJD
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 17, 2020
After people took issue with his behavior for a number of reasons, the main one being that he tried to silence a Black man for talking about racism, the 38-year-old bachelor took to Twitter to claim he has a 19-year-old “son” named Nestor, who happens to be Cuban, which somehow proves he’s not racist. Or something.
For all those wondering, this is my son Nestor. We share no blood but he is my life. He came from Cuba (legally, of course) six years ago and lives with me in Florida.
I am so proud of him and raising him has been the best, most rewarding thing I’ve done in my life. pic.twitter.com/JB96wzOzYU
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 18, 2020
Just for the record: Gaetz, who holds a 0% rating with the Human Rights Campaign and who opposed the LGBT Equality Act, has never been the legal guardian of Nestor. Nor has he ever commonly referred to him as his “son.” In the past, he’s called Nestor a “helper,” a “House page,” and a “local student.”
After that, Gaetz paraded Nestor on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, where he said, “Nestor is the light of my life. I couldn’t imagine loving him any more if he was my own flesh and blood. I have raised him for the last six years, and he is just the most remarkable young man.”
Later in the interview, Gaetz really laid on thick when he said:
For the sake of Nestor and my story, we’re a proud, happy family and we love each other very much, and Nestor’s on his way off to college in the fall, and I just couldn’t be happier and prouder of the young man he’s become, and the fact that he’s embracing these American values, that everyone should be treated fairly and equally.
OK, just to be clear, parading around a person of color as a token on national television in an effort to “prove” that you’re not racist after behaving in a racist manner is the definition of racism.
Gaetz’s sudden obsession with this teenage Cuban boy who he calls his “son” and claims to “love very much” led to rumors that he’s gay, prompting some people to wish him a “Happy Pride!” on Twitter.
This morning, Gaetz responded by denying the reports about his sexuality. Then he called people “mean.”
“I’ve honestly never understood this gay shaming smear,” he says. “Are you saying being gay is something to be ashamed of? I’m not gay, but I don’t think it would be if I were. How do gay people feel when a straight person is accused of being gay as some sort of dig? The New Woke is mean.”
Ive honestly never understood this gay shaming smear.
Are you saying being gay is something to be ashamed of? I’m not gay, but I don’t think it would be if I were.
How do gay people feel when a straight person is accused of being gay as some sort of dig?
The New Woke is mean. https://t.co/E3la978ZSA
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 19, 2020
Gaetz is right about one thing. Being gay is nothing to be ashamed of. Too bad his voting record and party affiliation suggest otherwise.
Related: Rep. Matt Gaetz ripped on live TV for mocking coronavirus with gas mask
45 Comments
Dave_Bailey
So far back in the closet that you’ll find him under a pair of wingtip shoes.
fur_hunter
Dave……..THAT is funny. I’m still laughing my Ass off. Thank you.
Tyrone Johnston
This is delicious! I despise Matt’s voting record and his lack of character. Now, all of a sudden, he has a Cuban son. I can’t wait for the rest of the story to “come out.”
queertysux
why would it make a difference to you – if he is gay and is raising a son – who cares – why do you think you are in a position to judge him? you must be very ashamed of your sexuality…. sad.
wiredpup
@ queertysux, sure…whatever you say Matt…
RyanMBecker
queertysux wrote “who cares – why do you think you are in a position to judge him? you must be very ashamed of your sexuality…. sad”
Who cares? Apparently Matt Goetz does. As does his homophobic constituents. And YOU cared enough to read this article. Duh!
As for who is “in a position to judge him” … er, any voter or person affected by his votes is in a position to judge him. What do you think elections are all about? It’s about judging a candidate. THINK about it. Duh!
Den
@”sux”
You certainly are a dullard, aren’t you?
This is the paragraph of importance:
“Just for the record: Gaetz, who holds a 0% rating with the Human Rights Campaign and who opposed the LGBT Equality Act, has never been the legal guardian of Nestor. Nor has he ever commonly referred to him as his “son.” In the past, he’s called Nestor a “helper,” a “House page,” and a “local student.”’
Nobody is saying being gay is something to be ashamed of, we are simply noting the breathtaking hypocrisy of Gaetz. Very similar, actually, to yours.
Let’s talk about YOUR self-hatred (if you’re gay…you seem more like one of those unbalanced hetero incels who come here to rant), supporting a known enemy in your comments.
CityBoy300
Miss Lindsay is simply SEETHING with jealousy!!
Gay Thomas
I’m thinking Miss Lindsey is more the aggressive, hirsute, leather daddy type.
david_swiental
Cedric Richmond was being condescending and arrogant…
graphicjack
I believe the word you are searching for that most other white racists use is ‘uppity’
wiredpup
@ graphicjack POINTS!!!
JackKirby
Somebody call Aaron Schlock… he knows all the closet cases in Congress.
queertysux
what are you talking about? sounds like you are being homophobic – do you hate yourself that badly…… sad
Beachman
This reply is for ‘queertysux’ AKA ‘Matt Gaetz’…..gee Matt, shouldn’t you be busy legislating or something? Your hateful comments throughout this comment section are so transparent. How is calling out another homophobic legislator (like yourself) being homophobic? How is that ‘sad’? What’s sad are YOUR pathetically hateful and homophobic comments. Why waste the time Matt….it just makes you look smaller and even more ignorant than you really are.
wiredpup
@ Beachman POINTS!!!
RyanMBecker
queertysux … What are YOU talking about? Before using polysyllabic words like “homophobic,” try educating yourself on its definition first. Sad.
JackKirby
Hey Sux… Show yourself out
okiloki
Reading White Fragility right now and this is only the latest of countless examples of this. Someone of color makes a statement of how they have been hurt or impacted by a certain action and then a White person starts angrily yelling/cursing/crying and turns the focus on themselves and how they are the real victims.
Kangol2
Bingo! & Matt Gaetz is so fragile he shattered like untempered glass at Congressman Richmond’s comments!
rockland2u
handsome young man, even IF all is on the “up and up” its quite rich having a republican protest being mistreated on account of race. really? If anything as the “parent” of a POC you should be out there walking with the protestors not trying to out talk, and silence a black man, discussing racism.
justgeo
Why/How do I see pictures where ‘Daddy’ doesn’t look like the pig that he is?
San we spit-roast daddy with trump in the pit?
Celtic
As a gay man “out” for 52 years, the very thought of Gaetz being gay makes me want to vomit. Gaetz is a little man-boy like his orange daddy, Don the Con. Floridians should be ashamed of themselves.
queertysux
you are an idiot – you should be supportive of the entire gay community – not just those who think like you…. it is sad that you would choose to judge someone based on their political beliefs over them being gay… what a little man you are….
wiredpup
@ queertysux why are you being so over dramatic? Oh honey, get off the cross.
RyanMBecker
queertysux wrote “it is sad that you would choose to judge someone based on their political beliefs”
We, what do you think an election is all about, if not judging candidates “based on their political beliefs”??? DUH! THINK about it.
butchqueen
Gaetz should be lobotomized with a filty chopstick.
queertysux
and your should be writing an apology you heartless c*nt
wiredpup
@ queertysux, wow, look at you being all classy and everything. It’s trash like you that makes the community look bad.
Have several seats.
Dismissed.
AnthonyK
Are you joking? Why are you trying to link it with being gay? are you a homophobic site? It’s sick and disgusting.
wiredpup
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
Why are you so dramatic?
You ain’t gonna get no Oscar here honey.
pugdad
Matt Gaetz hopes that all single men, no matter how many DUI’s they have, can find their own Nestor, because every boy needs a “Daddy.”
wiredpup
Tiny Face Matt got his fragile little feels hurt.
Sending thoughts and prayers.
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
No, not really, he can FOAD.
AnthonyK
Will you try to insinuate that other single parents (gay or not) had sexual relationships with their sons? Do you even understand what you are doing with your disgusting article? Maybe in your political rage you forgot that we are fighing for lgbt people and our rights.
We are not fighting for political parties, not for racial movements like BLM and other things. What is the purpose of this article? This article is sick and very harmful to gay parents. Maybe I will stay home in November. 6 Justices on SCOTUS are enough to protect my rights.
Kangol2
Matt Gaetz is not this young man’s legal guardian! He didn’t adopt him, he doesn’t appear to have been fostering him, and if he was a close adult friend who shaped the young man’s life and considers him a son, why didn’t he mention him before? Gaetz didn’t even mention him in his online and Congressional biographies. If this child truly were the “light of his life”–as a child he was raising–why would he not mention him before publicly? Did his voters know about Nestor?
I know numerous gay men and lesbians raising children, whether they’re their biological, adopted or foster children, and I can tell you, NOT A SINGLE ONE HIDES that they have children, or refers to them as “local students” or “pages” or whatever. They would be touting that their child that they raised was working with them. Something about this all is very strange, not least Matt Gaetz’s bizarre decision not to come clean about his close relationship with someone he hired as a Congressional page for himself, but it’ll all come out. Eventually.
hotflyer99
Well we here in south Florida are united and we are voting him along with all the others out of office!!!!!! Look at the polls numbers I live here and old people are walking around with masks or petrified To even leave their house due to lack of care from this administration.These were his voters but not more they finally have seen the light about these fools and will remember in November and they will be all voted out
funlover5049
Queertysux you must really hate yourself. Troll! I doubt you really belong on here. It’s for queer people, not pretend wannabes.
kaceycar7
This should have been telling. From his Wikipedia page.
Gay rights
As a Florida state representative in 2015, Gaetz sponsored an amendment with Democratic representative David Richardson to repeal Florida’s ban on adoptions by same-sex couples.[69] He also persuaded his father, in the Florida State Senate, to support the repeal.[70]
Gay Thomas
I wonder how long Pedo Matt has been molesting Nestor? Was it when her was a Congressional page or when he called him his little helper? This is so weird and creepy, just like Gaetz has always been.
TMBisAOK
How in the hell does a single white man come across “having” a 12/13 year old Cuban boy without any guardianship, adoption, nothing!? Something strange is going on here.
TonyPSP
It’s interesting that the brother of a girl Gaetz had dated is being raised by someone and was not adopted by him. Is that standard practice in Florida or anywhere else in the US? Why wasn’t he adopted? How was he enrolled in school all these years? Who sponsored him to come to the US? Who is his legal guardian? These are only a few questions that should be asked because I know if the kid had been living with a single gay person Social Services would have been all over it. Florida would never allow him to stay in a home with a gay person. Why is Gaetz getting special treatment?
As far as Gaetz claiming race not effecting experiences, that is just so false. As a white person I have no idea what daily experiences a black person goes through. And as a gay person there are many people both black and white that have no idea what my experiences have been. The GOP has always tried to legislate for everyone from their old white point of view. Look at how they tried to legislate women’s health with not a single women at the table.
All people need to be included when legislating how Americans are governed.
AnthonyK
I want to ask this “pro-LGBT” site. If tomorrow a gay man will say that he has a son and he has raised him for many years will you insinuate that they had sexual relationships?
do you realize how disgusting this article is? I vote for the Democratic party only becasue of LGBT rights. I don’t care about black(BLM), economic and other positions that they support. If such disgusting harmful articles is what you are using in your politcial fight then it’s time for LGBT people to think about not voting for Democrats in November.
hotflyer99
I not here to fight with trolls on this site.I am here and we all should be concerned about this situation because it involves an immigrant child and family.This is not an American family we are talking about here from what I have gathered from this story and immigrant families are so less likely to speak out and he was a child at the time when they first met and regardless that he’s 19 now it’s just needs to be looked at.
Kangol2
Originally I’d replied a second time to AnthonyK because of his comments but I’ll delete that to say again, unless I am mistaken, and I could be, Matt Gaetz is not this young man’s legal guardian! He didn’t adopt him, he doesn’t appear to have been fostering him, and if he was a close adult friend who shaped the young man’s life and considers him a son, why didn’t he mention him before?
Some people serve as Big Brothers. They consider a kid whose life they help shape as a little brother or a son or daughter, etc. Usually they mention those kids in advance of spring them on everyone, including the media. If a little brother or “son” served as a person’s Congressional page, they would usually say this publicly, wouldn’t they? This is what I don’t get. Why did Gaetz hide this about Nestor until after his fragile blowup at Congressman Richmond?
Moreover, yes, there are deadbeat parents, but most I’ve ever met share that they have a kid or children, especially if they are raising them. Even the foster parents I know mention their children proudly. They show you pictures. They talk about what their kids are going through. LGBTQ parents I know who have adopted children are so proud of them. Members of Congress, especially Republicans, love to announce their kids. Gaetz apparently–and again, I could be wrong–didn’t even mention him in his online and Congressional biographies.
If this child truly were the “light of his life” why would he not have mentioned him before? Why didn’t Gaetz say that his son was serving as his Congressional page? Or did he? Can someone please answer that?
fur_hunter
As the Shakespearean line from ‘Hamlet’ goes…..”The lady doth protest too much, methinks.”