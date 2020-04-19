Antoni Porowski is the subject of a new Netflix rom-com

Sexually fluid Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski will venture into uncharted career territory, creating a romantic comedy movie based on his own dating life.

Girls & Boys will follow the dating misadventures of a man that dates both women and other men. The main character will take loose inspiration from Porowski’s life. Porowski, of course, earned celebrity by serving as the food & wine expert on the Netflix reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

Porowski will co-create and produce the show alongside Kenya Barris, creator of the popular series Black-ish. Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, wordsmiths behind the Hulu series Pen15 and the film Plus One will write the script.

Canadian-born Porowski initially tried his hand at an acting career, landing roles in films like Elliot Loves and Daddy’s Boy. To support his acting career, he ventured into the foodservice, which eventually landed him his job on Queer Eye. He’s since received an Emmy nomination for his work on the show, and parlayed his reality TV fame into success as an author, having released several cookbooks.