Queer Eye renewed for season six at Netflix

The hit show Queer Eye has been renewed for a sixth season with Netflix. The announcement comes before the premiere of season five this summer.

Previous seasons have seen the hosts head to Georgia and Missouri. The upcoming fifth season will see them in Philadelphia. For the sixth season, they will be setting up a home base in Austin, Texas, where they will “scour the prairie in a search for a whole new roster of heroes in need of a little TLC.”

The Queer Eye makeover team consists of Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion). All of them took to social media to share the good news.

Following the success of the show, all of the hosts have gone on to further success. All have published books, while France has co-hosted Next In Fashion on Netflix. Brown was a contestant on the most recent series of Dancing With The Stars.

