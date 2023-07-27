Apparently, alien lifeforms and UFOs exist. Naturally, Gay Twitter™ has a LOT to say about it!

It’s giving intergalactic family, the house down boots!
The United States is in possession of a UFO aircraft and remains that appear to be alien (read: “nonhuman”), according to former intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch, who testified in a Congressional hearing this week.
Meanwhile, Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, testified that he had seen UFOs “staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds” and then accelerating to “supersonic speeds.”
If aliens are real, let us be the first to say that we been knew! And not to get all conspiracist here, but it seems members of both parties believe there’s been some serious cover-up on what we really know about unidentified flying objects.
For some, the news from the hearing (like the recent update that Lucas Grabeel’s High School Musical character is gay) came as no surprise.
But for other Twitter users, the seeming confirmation of extraterrestrial lifeforms prompted other questions: Are we OK? Are they hot? Are they gay?
And the biggest question: do we think they’d like “E.T.” by Katy Perry –– or at least “Alien” by Britney?
Aliens have certainly been a hot topic this year. Back in April, the U.S. military declassified two UFO videos during a Senate meeting. And the same month, it was reported that UFO sightings are up this year.
And if there are extraterrestrial lifeforms out there, let’s be real –– there’s got to be some gays. After all, we’ve already met some pretty iconic queer aliens.
There was the sexy inter-species lesbian relationship between the lizard-looking Madam Vastra and Jenny Flint on Doctor Who.
And who could forget the most infamous gay aliens of all time: Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Magenta, and Riff-Raff from the galaxy of Transylvania in Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Perhaps the latest alien update is old news, and we’re all just stuck in a “Time Warp”?
Check out some of the funniest (and horniest) new alien tweets on Gay Twitter™️ below.
One Comment
Kangol2
Does no one else think that person testifying about the UFOs is very likely insane? If the US had this technology and UFO hardware, there is no way it would have been leaked a while ago! I mean, come on.