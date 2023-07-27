Apparently, alien lifeforms and UFOs exist. Naturally, Gay Twitter™ has a LOT to say about it!

It’s giving intergalactic family, the house down boots!

The United States is in possession of a UFO aircraft and remains that appear to be alien (read: “nonhuman”), according to former intelligence officer and whistleblower David Grusch, who testified in a Congressional hearing this week.

Meanwhile, Ryan Graves, a former Navy pilot, testified that he had seen UFOs “staying completely stationary in Category 4 hurricane winds” and then accelerating to “supersonic speeds.”

If aliens are real, let us be the first to say that we been knew! And not to get all conspiracist here, but it seems members of both parties believe there’s been some serious cover-up on what we really know about unidentified flying objects.

For some, the news from the hearing (like the recent update that Lucas Grabeel’s High School Musical character is gay) came as no surprise.

seems like everyone had just started unraveling ‘new’ things we literally have known since forever.. wdym aliens exist?? that ryan evans is gay?? we know!!! — ????? (@brrnadeathrr) July 27, 2023

But for other Twitter users, the seeming confirmation of extraterrestrial lifeforms prompted other questions: Are we OK? Are they hot? Are they gay?

And the biggest question: do we think they’d like “E.T.” by Katy Perry –– or at least “Alien” by Britney?

I wonder if the aliens have gay aliens pic.twitter.com/GkNqihsScZ — Sauceror (sober summer swole arc) (@sauceror__) July 27, 2023

Aliens have certainly been a hot topic this year. Back in April, the U.S. military declassified two UFO videos during a Senate meeting. And the same month, it was reported that UFO sightings are up this year.

And if there are extraterrestrial lifeforms out there, let’s be real –– there’s got to be some gays. After all, we’ve already met some pretty iconic queer aliens.

There was the sexy inter-species lesbian relationship between the lizard-looking Madam Vastra and Jenny Flint on Doctor Who.

And who could forget the most infamous gay aliens of all time: Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Magenta, and Riff-Raff from the galaxy of Transylvania in Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Perhaps the latest alien update is old news, and we’re all just stuck in a “Time Warp”?

Check out some of the funniest (and horniest) new alien tweets on Gay Twitter™️ below.

Me showing the aliens what Grindr is so I can go on the MOTHER ship pic.twitter.com/nVGWka199M — gabriel but gay (@GreatGABEsy) July 27, 2023

Idk I feel like the girls and gays would get along w aliens yk? — manuel (@purtyboyvic) July 26, 2023

have you met my gay alien parents yet pic.twitter.com/bZWeIjLwCB — vamosbabe {unhinged vers.} (@guerillagril) July 21, 2023

aliens are real and they said the gays & gender non-conforming will inherit the earth. they said u gotta serve cunt if u wanna survive ? — ???? ? VA & Writer ? (@noircosmica) July 26, 2023

When are we having the next LGBTQIA+ caucus meeting?



Cause we have a LOT to discuss…



Like the gay and trans agenda and “cis!”



Not to mention, we apparently have aliens…



We have to discuss how to turn the married aliens out and how to make the baby aliens gay. ? pic.twitter.com/YIJ0Yqt2a1 — I Like Beards On My Neck (@NorryBLove) July 27, 2023

If aliens are real, I fully expect the gays to be the first to die because they're all hoping to get dicked down by venom. — CANnibal Broccoli ???? (@MatthwDayton) July 27, 2023

Aliens are real? Okay. Do they hate gays? Can I come hang out? pic.twitter.com/3WJ1vOzT9m — baby gorgeous (@mylifeaszachh) July 27, 2023

BREAKING NEWS: sources close to the White House say the aliens visiting Earth are kinda sexy and extremely gay — Connor Franta (@connorfranta) July 26, 2023

I know they were gagging after they heard Alien Superstar and had to see what Earth was about. https://t.co/vz4HwDuuTh pic.twitter.com/vQrAzo1pHq — B’Gay ? (@sincerelyisaac) July 26, 2023

can catholics move onto hating the aliens instead of the gays now — Kate Austin (@KateAustin_) July 26, 2023

why have all the alien tweets been about having sex with them omg (I’m down) https://t.co/sUOjcOVdmp — m a r k (@exhausted_gay) July 27, 2023

I’m tired of gay sex. I want an alien to probe me down. — electricwhiskey (@electricwhisky) July 27, 2023