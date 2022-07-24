How to ask if a guy is gay without asking if he’s gay, according to the Internet

“Ask me if I’m gay without asking me if I’m gay,” a Reddit user asked fellow homos on July 7, riffing on the popular TikTok prompt.
And boy, did people cut to the quick with their coded questions.
The question about fathers below, for example, got an “angry upvote”—or begrudging appreciation—from one commenter. And the inquiry about underwear below had a different commenter saying, “Damn, that hit hard.”
Here are some of the questions from the thread:
- “What face moisturizer do you use?”
- “Why are you walking like that?”
- “I need some VHS cleaner. Know where to get some?”
- “Why are your knees red?”
- “Finish the song ‘Thank You for Being a Friend.’”
- “How do you check your nails?”
- “Checking out the underwear aisle again? Didn’t you get new boxers for your birthday?”
- “Who’s your favorite diva?”
- “So the GPS says it’ll take 10 minutes to walk there. How long do you think it’ll take you?”
- “What’s your Starbucks order?”
- “Family?”
- “How many minutes are in a year?”
- “Favorite Charli XCX song?”
- “Pitcher, catcher, or midfield?”
- “Gun Oil or Astroglide?”
- “Bette or Joan?”
- “‘I didn’t ask for a free ride.’ What’s the next lyric?”
- “How many years/decades has it been since you last talked to or seen your dad?”
- “Rogaine and wax strips on Amazon subscription?”
- “What’s your favorite Lana Del Rey album?”
- “Have I told you about this guy I work with called Sean Cody?”
And now for some honorable mentions: “Whenever I encounter someone that I think may be gay, I ask them questions about some of the local gay bars without stating they are gay bars,” one person said. “Works great.”
Another commenter wrote, “I asked someone in my local Pokémon Go group, whom knew I was gay, ‘Hey! So are you a Fairy type, too?’”
adb12
Finish the phrase: “Clang, clang, clang…”
RickHeathen
Finish this phrase:
“What a load of bull__ __ __ __.”
abfab
Here’s one Rick. Why do you exist?
Bengali
It’s ok Rick. I’m sure they’ll all lined up to date you because of your sunny disposition.
SDR94103
I’m with you Rick. screw the two queens below you.
Bengali
Awwww. You’ve got an ally, Ricky. So happy for you. With the two of you things must be getting pretty cramped in that closet of yours.
bachy
Some of these gay jokes are funny, some just cute, some dumb. Some of them are vaguely insulting. But they are all delivered with a sense of humor that supports gay visibility and opens up lines of communication between gay and non-gay individuals, allowing the uninitiated to poke harmless fun and air their perceptions and anxieties without being censored or shut down.
Now let’s see an article featuring similar jokes focusing on the trans community. Is it even possible? Is it even remotely allowed?
Glynn
As an aging dinosaur I tend to open questions to gorgeous strangers “well my dear , do you/are you……?”. If that doesn’t engage then I ask them, ” are you a friend of Dorothy’s?” or, are you S or M?
As for the trans community, things will get better for them, but sadly it’s taking an awfully long time. Hopefully some day soon (and as Lizo might say ‘about damn time’) they will have their own Streisand or Midler options.
JohnMc888
Lol, I’m gay. I couldn’t answer any of these questions except for Starbucks (my father is dead). My Starbucks order is “a large American coffee with room for cream.” How can I improve? BTW, to my surprise some guys do express an interest in me. At this point I prefer celibate for the convenience. That could change, maybe.
GayEGO
Ha ha ha! I remember back in the 1960s when you would ask – Can you tell me where the bus station is? That would open the conversation and you could tell by the response if he was gay or not.
sasquatchmike
Somewhat amusing but not much practical help.
Major
Finish this sentence
That’s the night the lights went out in ____________ .
Bonus glitter points for knowing who said it.