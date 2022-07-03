Astrology compatibility: Who is your perfect match?

Ever wonder why it’s so hard to find someone to date? We seem to have instant chemistry with some people, while others just seem more suited to being our friends or acquaintances. It’s most often chalked up to differences in interests and communication styles, but have you considered that the answer may actually be in the stars?

Your zodiac sign plays a big role in your personality type. While some signs clash with each other, others quickly vibe on the same wavelength. Of course, a zodiac compatibility chart can’t 100% predict a relationship’s success, but it’s a great place to start when finding a partner.

Keep reading to learn more about zodiac compatibility and which signs you should be dating based on your chart.

Note: Don’t look at just your sun signs – compare your moon and Venus signs to see if your emotional sides and love languages are compatible.

Aries (Mar. 21 – Apr. 19)

The confident, headstrong Aries is passionate and action-oriented. Impatient and impulsive, their fiery temper can quickly land them in hot water in intimate relationships.

Aries & Libra Love Compatibility

In Aries’ case, opposites attract – a balanced, soothing Libra is exactly the kind of person that these fire signs need to be more level-headed. Libras’ rationality rubs off on Aries (encouraging them to be more reasonable), while Libras love and can learn from the boldness and energy of Aries signs.

Aries & Sagittarius Love Compatibility

Aries typically has similar values and personality as spirited, adventurous Sagittarius. These fire signs mirror each other in sexual passion and zeal for trying new things. An Aries-Sagittarius couple is often the first to say yes to something unconventional and throw caution to the wind – it’s this impulsiveness that puts a spark in their relationship.

Taurus (Apr. 20 – May 20)

These earth signs value long-term connections, stability, and the finer things in life. Taurus is often associated with loving comfort and loyalty – this caring nature means they’re absolute champs at making their partners feel secure. Plus, they’re very respectful about boundaries.

Taurus & Virgo Love Compatibility

Taureans need someone who’s just as much of a homebody as they are, in addition to enough patience to rein in their stubbornness. A match with Virgo soothes Taurus with steady rationality and an equal desire for commitment. Virgos and Tauruses have mutual respect for security, which makes these earth signs ideal partners for each other.

Taurus & Cancer Love Compatibility

For a fellow nest-builder who can give them emotional comfort, Tauruses feel at home in romantic partnerships with the water sign Cancer. Think of nights in, cooking a gourmet meal together and watching a movie. A Taurus-Cancer couple may not be social butterflies, but these two signs prefer to chill at home and enjoy each other’s company.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

A person with a Gemini sun sign values independence and often has many interests and friends. Their constant desire to learn, communicate, and experience can make them seem flighty, but that’s just because they love mental stimulation. What Geminis really need is someone just as flexible and curious as they are!

Gemini & Sagittarius Love Compatibility

Gemini has the best zodiac compatibility with Sagittarius. Sagittarians have the same zeal for adventure and knack for coming up with crazy ideas that excite Gemini. They respect each other’s creative pursuits, too – in many ways, it feels like Gemini has found their best friend and inspiration in a Sagittarius sun sign.

Gemini & Aquarius Love Compatibility

If your natal chart says you’re a Gemini, try dating an Aquarius! This is one of the most compatible signs with Gemini because of their eccentricity and respect for doing what you want. These air signs give Geminis the space they need to grow while grounding them with their dependability and laser focus.

Cancer (June 21 – Jul. 22)

These water signs are famous for wearing their hearts on their sleeves. Cancers are constantly expressing their love, showering their partners with gifts, or making little gestures of affection.

Because Cancer is ruled by the moon, people with this sign are very emotionally intuitive. What Cancer needs is someone who can make them feel just as loved and needed!

Cancer & Scorpio Love Compatibility

Cancers have strong astrological compatibility with the zodiac sign Scorpio. These two signs are passionate and incredibly expressive, so it can feel like magic when they’re together. A Cancer-Scorpio couple never leaves each other guessing where the other stands in the relationship.

Cancer & Capricorn Love Compatibility

Capricorn is an opposite sign that has surprisingly strong compatibility with Cancer. The Capricorn’s mindset of “you can do it” and strong ambition coax these water zodiac signs out of their shells. While Capricorn gives them the willpower and focus they need, Cancer softens this earth sign’s sharper edges and reminds them it’s okay to be vulnerable.

Leo (Jul. 23 – Aug. 22)

Leos are playful flirts that love to tease and play games. These zodiac signs have bold personalities and crave excitement, so they’ll have great astrological compatibility with someone who loves their wild side and confident spirit.

Leo & Aries Love Compatibility

Leos have strong compatibility with Aries. These like-minded fire signs are equally fearless and love a good challenge. An Aries-Leo couple’s competitive spirit can add spice to their relationship, and they match each other’s energy with ease. These zodiac signs satisfy each other’s need for validation and attention, too!

Leo & Aquarius Love Compatibility

It may seem like a match with an opposite sign, but in many ways, an Aquarius is just what a Leo needs. Aquarians give Leos the space they need to shine, and their strong intellect scratches Leo’s need for stimulation and excitement.

Virgo (Aug. 23 – Sept. 22)

People with a Virgo sun sign value hard work, dependability, and practicality. While other earth signs can be very stubborn, Virgos are willing to compromise and support your life path. What matters to them in relationships is sharing the same beliefs and rooting for each other’s success.

Virgo & Capricorn Love Compatibility

Virgos constantly strive for perfection, and this attitude makes them one of the best signs to pair with go-getter Capricorn. These zodiac signs have a supportive relationship based on helping each other reach their dreams. Their work ethics and ambition make them an incredible power couple!

Virgo & Pisces Love Compatibility

The emotional sign Pisces is a surprisingly cozy match for Virgo. These two signs’ desire to please their partners can help each other feel loved and at ease. Pisces’ dreaminess encourages Virgo to loosen up, and Virgo’s practicality can help Pisces achieve their goals. Their mutual compassion makes them kind, thoughtful lovers to each other.

Libra (Sept. 23 – Oct. 21)

The earth sign Libra simply loves love and the finer things in life. Fun and flirtatious, Libra sun signs are very social and aim to please. They are often happy to let people take the lead and forgive easily.

Libra & Gemini Love Compatibility

One of the most compatible signs with Libra is Gemini. Libras’ relationships with Geminis are full of charm, social activities, and positive energy. There’s zero resentment when Gemini and Libra want to do their own thing, as both understand the other’s desire to spend time with their friends.

Libra & Aries Love Compatibility

Aries may not be the first sign you’d think of to pair with Libra, but these opposites balance each other out perfectly. Libra’s steadiness and charm can tame Aries’ impulsiveness. Aries, on the other hand, brings out Libra’s playfulness and fun side with their positive fire energy.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 – Nov. 21)

Widely considered the most sensual sign in the zodiac, Scorpios are notorious for being intense and passionate. They value loyalty and can be highly secretive, but they have an unfortunate tendency to withdraw or cut people off if they feel hurt.

Scorpio & Cancer Love Compatibility

Cancer is a natural zodiac match for Scorpio’s need for affection and reassurance. Cancer completely understands Scorpio’s sensitivity and instinct to hide when upset. Because of their romantic nature and displays of affection, Cancers also soothe Scorpio’s distrustfulness in ways that other zodiac signs just can’t match.

Scorpio & Aquarius Love Compatibility

Aquarius is a sign that has unexpectedly strong zodiac compatibility with Scorpio. Their great communication skills help Scorpio open up and explore new ideas. Their steadfastness also gives Scorpio much-needed stability to soften their intensity. These signs’ differing aspects meet each other so harmoniously that it can feel like a meeting of the minds.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Open-minded, endlessly inquisitive, and hungry for life, Sagittarius is the explorer of the zodiac. They get restless easily and seek adventures frequently. They can seem indecisive or flaky, but that’s usually because they like to explore different possibilities and refuse to be boxed in.

Sagittarius & Gemini Love Compatibility

For a Sagittarius, earth or water signs may not give them the independence they need. However, fellow flighty air sign Gemini is one of the most compatible signs with Sagittarius. They respect each other’s space and have great fun planning crazy trips together. This couple is always up for a good time – in fact, they’re usually the life of the party.

Sagittarius & Aries Love Compatibility

Fire sign Aries is a fantastic match for Sagittarius. Their mutual impulsiveness, sexual creativity, and love for the great outdoors make for a passionate relationship. They also both have open attitudes, so they’ll support (and maybe even help the other execute) the craziest ideas!

Capricorn (Dec. 22 – Jan. 19)

Go-getter Capricorn values planning, ambition, and success. They take their professional goals very seriously and know how to see the big picture. While it may seem that they rarely need help from others, Capricorns want relationships that comfort them and give them stability.

Capricorn & Cancer Love Compatibility

Capricorns are afraid of confronting their emotions – even when they have to – which is why Cancer is just the match for them. Cancer’s nurturing spirit and kindness help Capricorn feel safe, encouraging them to open up about their feelings. This can be a huge relief for Capricorns and help them get in touch with their true needs and wants.

Capricorn & Taurus Love Compatibility

Taurus is one of the most compatible signs with Capricorn because they’re both practical, hard-working, and determined. Taurus’ sensual nature can help Capricorn learn to enjoy the little pleasures in life. Capricorns, on the other hand, teach Tauruses to set higher standards for themselves and help them achieve their goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 – Feb. 18)

These air signs are very intellectual, curious, and unconventional. Aquarius’ determination and enterprising spirit can make them seem wholly career-oriented. However, this means that people don’t often see that they need candor and devotion, too.

Aquarius & Scorpio Love Compatibility

For a busy Aquarius, water sign Scorpio gives them the feeling of mutual understanding that they need in relationships. Scorpios provide unfailing support and unending passion, while Aquarians offer the deep conversations and intellectual strength Scorpios crave.

Aquarius & Leo Love Compatibility

Leos are a great match with Aquarius signs. Fun-loving, warm, and confident, Leo’s refusal to be confined by social norms endears them to this equally rebellious air sign. An Aquarius-Leo couple is very high-spirited and non-traditional, with a perpetually full calendar that reflects their social natures.

Pisces (Feb. 19 – Mar. 20)

The water sign Pisces is deeply emotional and has strong creative energy. Their emotional openness can throw off other signs, so they need someone who matches their need for intimacy and love for romance.

Pisces & Taurus Love Compatibility

Fixed earth sign Taurus has surprisingly strong compatibility with this mutable sign. Taureans value long-term commitment and putting down roots, setting the emotional Pisces at ease. Pisces makes a Taurus feel loved, accepted, and always heard in a relationship, giving them some of the best love compatibility in the zodiac.

Pisces & Cancer Love Compatibility

Pisces gets along well with Cancer, one of their fellow water signs. Cancers’ sensitive, caring natures make them excellent listeners for Pisceans, especially when they want to talk about feelings and emotional fulfillment. Cancers are also very romantic, which makes Pisces feel very seen and appreciated.

Astrology: The Key To Your Ideal Partner?

Wondering if you and a potential love interest will get along? Astrology may have some good answers about finding your match – comparing zodiac signs and birth charts can help you see your compatibility with your new squeeze. You may be surprised at what the stars hold for your romantic future!

