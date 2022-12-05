Bad news for Lara Trump… and it’s all down to her father-in-law

Fox News has dumped Lara Trump as a paid contributor… and it’s likely down to her father-in-law.

Lara is married to Donald Trump’s son, Eric.

Fox News recruited Lara in the spring of 2021. However, the network has a policy of not paying contributors who are running for office, or who have a close connection to someone actively running for office.

Donald Trump announced in mid-November that he plans to run again in 2024. Lara, 40, was among the family members who attended his announcement at Mar-a-Lago. She has not appeared on Fox News since.

Fox confirmed in a statement to Los Angeles Times that it was parting ways with Lara.

“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” it said.

Although it indicates an amicable split, per company protocol, Ruper Murdoch, the executive chairman of Fox Corporation, also appears to have gone cold on showing support for Donald Trump’s latest Presidential bid.

Fox News has been noticeably less enthusiastic toward Trump. The Murdoch-owned New York Post and the Wall Street Journal were critical of his decision to run again. The Post relegated the story (‘Been There, Don That’) deep inside the newspaper, with a front cover reference merely saying: “Florida man makes announcement – page 26”.

Lara Trump has not made any announcement about departing Fox News. She may appear again in an unpaid capacity.

Others did have thoughts.

I think Lara Trump lost her job at Fox News because billionaire Rupert Murdoch couldn’t afford any longer to subsidize Eric’s dental plan. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) December 4, 2022

Aww that’s so sad said absolutely no one at all. — JP (@jaypane_) December 4, 2022

Sad, i hope that doesn’t mean she has more time with her kids…. — celine mcgrory boers (@annamcara1) December 4, 2022

Now she’ll have to spend more time with Eric. Thoughts and prayers. — murdocpd (@Murdocpd) December 4, 2022