Ben Whishaw wants a gay James Bond and knows just the right actors for the job

By
Jonathan Bailey, Luke Evans, Ben Winshaw
“God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course, I would like to see that. I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed just in the last five or six years, so we’ll see. [Luke Evans and Jonathan Bailey are] both actors who it seems would be really capable of doing it and would be ideal casting. And it would be thrilling to see either of them do it. I wonder if either of them would want to — because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolizes and how it would change your life.”–Openly gay No Time To Die star Ben Whishaw, suggesting two openly gay actors to The Independent that could replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in the next film in the franchise. A queer James Bond–either in the movies, or the actor playing the character–has been much discussed over the past 20 years, with names such as Rupert Everett brandished for the part.