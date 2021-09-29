Ben Whishaw wants a gay James Bond and knows just the right actors for the job

“God, can you imagine? I mean, it would be quite an extraordinary thing. Of course, I would like to see that. I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this. I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed just in the last five or six years, so we’ll see. [Luke Evans and Jonathan Bailey are] both actors who it seems would be really capable of doing it and would be ideal casting. And it would be thrilling to see either of them do it. I wonder if either of them would want to — because it’s not just the demands of the role, but it’s like the demands of being Bond in the world and what it symbolizes and how it would change your life.”–Openly gay No Time To Die star Ben Whishaw, suggesting two openly gay actors to The Independent that could replace Daniel Craig as James Bond in the next film in the franchise. A queer James Bond–either in the movies, or the actor playing the character–has been much discussed over the past 20 years, with names such as Rupert Everett brandished for the part.
5 Comments
Cam
Countdown to the trolls coming in saying things like. “I’m gay but I don’t like this idea because….”
Max
Bond should be sexually fluid. this way, he’d sex up anyone in order to get the mission done. and he’d also be such a sex addict that he isn’t concerned with whatever sex his partner would be.
Donston
An unabashed and unashamed queer male actor playing a lead character who has unabashed same-sex leanings/relationships in a big Hollywood blockbuster would be nice. But it’s simply not gonna happen any time soon. And it’s especially not gonna happen with a character like James Bond. I would love to be surprised though. But it’s gonna be a while before we get that.
Mister P
A gay Bond would know that martinis should be stirred and not shaken.
Andrew
I’ll be one of those trolls. Are we that uninventive that we can’t come up with our own story? I think this feeds into the anxiety of society canceling groups. Bond is an existing character. Leave it alone and come up with something new. That said… Why isn’t there a black Batman? It would be awesome.