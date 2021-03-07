Rupert Everett on force casting gay actors as gay characters: “I don’t think that’s right at all.”

“I don’t think that’s right at all. My feeling has always been that I wouldn’t have missed the movie Behind the Candelabra [the Liberace biopic starring Matt Damon and Michael Douglas] for anything. As a gay man I was touched by both of their performances. Because acting is acting, and it’s great for gay people to play straight roles too.”–actor Rupert Everett, addressing the ongoing question of if directors should always cast gay actors in gay parts in a new interview with The Times. Everett has historically been very critical of homophobia in Hollywood, claiming that coming out as gay ruined his career. In the same interview, he also expressed regrets over becoming an actor at all, saying “I’m not very good” and “I’ve realized too late that I’m too shy.”
